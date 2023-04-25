Speedway Children’s Charities’ Laps for Charity Raises $23,205 for North Texas Children in Need

The Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter’s Laps for Charity fundraising event, held April 22 at Texas Motor Speedway, raised $23,205 to benefit North Texas-area children in need.

For a $50 tax-deductible donation, race fans and non-race fans experienced the opportunity and thrill of driving their own vehicle around Texas Motor Speedway’s one-and-a-half-mile high-banked oval. More than a dozen local car clubs used the event as a meeting venue while scores of other local folks utilized the event as a unique Saturday night entertainment opportunity for a great cause. Additional fundraising efforts during the event included photos taken in SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane and additional 3-lap purchases.

The 355 cars that participated was the largest car count attendance of a Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter Laps for Charity event since 2017.

“There is nothing better than seeing our infield filled with vehicles of all shapes and sizes,” said Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney. People came from all over Texas to take a spin on the oval while supporting our ability to serve local children in need!”

The local car clubs that participated in the fundraising event included:

- DFWs550s Mustang Group

- Lone Star Corvette Club

- DFW Camaro

- North Texas Texas Bronco Club

- Therapy Car Club

- Corvette Club of Texas

- Texas R's Chapter

- Dallas Bavarians

- DFW Holden

- Lone Star Corvette Club

- Mopar Royalty Group

- AACFA (All American Camaro & Firebird Association)

- North Texas Viper Owners Association

Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter raised more than $50,000 during the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader weekend. Funds were raised through the Bill Walker Memorial Gears & Greens Golf Tournament presented by Premier Truck Group, held at the DFW Marriott Golf club at Champions Circle, as well as 50/50 Raffles both days at the speedway.

Since 1997, Speedway Children's Charities Texas Chapter has distributed nearly $12 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need. Last December Speedway Children’s Charities’ Texas Chapter distributed $366,000 to 22 local organizations serving 39,118 children in need throughout Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

