Bloomsburg Fair Raceway back in action on Thursday evening, April 27

After an inspiring season opener at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway that saw some great action with all classes on a newly revamped surface, the 3/8-mile dirt oval will now look ahead to Thursday, April 27 with another four division program consisting of the All-Pro SpeedSTRs, 602 Crate Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks and Slingshots.

Drivers who attended this past Thursday’s opener where all impressed by the track prep done by promoter Rich Tobias and pleased at how well the surface held up throughout the course of the night.

Likewise many fans expressed their pleasure on the show from the racing to the timeliness of the entire program.

Steve Buckwalter turned in a solid performance in winning the All-Pro SpeedSTR feature while Carter Crooker held off his nephew Kreg Crooker in the 603 Crate Modifieds.

Both Buckwalter and C. Carter set new division records of 17.574 and 17.036 respectively.

In the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks Adam Campbell also had to fend off a member of his kin when he beat out Tim Campbell and in the Slingshots it Andrew Turpin won in with a dominating run.

For this upcoming Thursday, the All-Pro SpeedSTRs will head up the night’s action in a 25 lap feature with the 602 Crate Modifieds running in a 20 lap main and the 4-Cylinder Stocks and Slingshots slated for 15 lap events.

Pit gates will open at 5:00 pm, grandstands at 6:00 pm, hot laps at 6:15 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, seniors/Military/students are $13, kids 6-12 are $5 and under 5 free.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR