U.S. Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, JAGMAC to perform national anthem during Dover Motor Speedway’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend

One of the nation’s oldest musical groups and some of the rising stars of the next generation will honor America with their versions of the national anthem during Dover Motor Speedway’s upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend on April 28-30.

The U.S. Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps has two performances slated for Sunday, April 30 before the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

JAGMAC, a Baltimore-based group made up of six siblings with more than 200 million video views online, will sing the national anthem before the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, April 29.

Comprised of 100 midshipmen from all classes and majors, the U.S. Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps will perform in front of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally, at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 30 before making their way to the frontstretch for the national anthem prior to the 2 p.m. green flag.

Formed in 1914, the U.S. Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps is the oldest active drum corps in the nation.

Made up of six siblings – Jared, Angelique, Gabriel, Manjo, Alyssa and CJ Patalinghug – JAGMAC combines pop, dance, hip-hop and rap in explosive, upbeat songs such as “Right Back With You,” and “Like A Band” that have earned them more than 1.3 million social media followers.

JAGMAC has performed internationally in London and the Philippines, as well as at world-renowned sporting events such as the MLB All-Star Game and the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. JAGMAC’s debut album is scheduled to be released later this year.

Also on Saturday, the Milford (Del.) High School Marching Band will play “America the Beautiful” prior to the A-GAME 200 as well as perform in front of the Monster Monument at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

On Friday, April 28, prior to the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race, Staff Sgt. Tracey Thomas of the Delaware National Guard will sing the national anthem.

Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (FloRacing)

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

