Mahoning Valley Speedway moves Saturday start time up to 2:00 pm

With the possibility of late evening rain we are moving Saturday's start time up to 2:00 pm.

If any race team has a scheduling issue please contact Todd Baer (610-730-7470) ASAP as we will do our best to accommodate you.

Saturday, April 22 Schedule of events

Schedule to change

9:00 am – Pit gates open $40 pp

NOTE: $50 entry fee per car for 602 Crate Modifieds/car must be inspected/radios and mirrors allowed/spotter must monitor with track race scanner/draw for heat & feature starting spots

NOTE: Every 602 Crate Mod must have weight listed on car…please check rules

10:00 am to 11:45 am – Car inspections at staging area

10:30 am to 11:45 am – Driver sign-ins NOTE: Any driver who misses sign-in will start at rear of heat race

Transponder fee – $6 if you have your own; $12 for track rental. Must have valid driver’s license

NOON – Grandstands open $15 admission (kids 10 and under are free)

NOON warm-ups – Dirt Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Futures, Pro 4s, 602 Crate Modifieds

1:20 pm – Mandatory drivers meeting in staging area…ALL drivers must attend drivers meeting or they will start in rear.

NOTE: Only registered competing drivers allowed to attend. If 16 or under parent or guardian may also attend.

1:50 pm – Call first heat to staging area

1:55 pm – National Anthem

2:00 pm – Heats

Dirt Modifieds – 8 laps

Street Stocks – 10 laps

Hobby Stocks – 8 laps

Futures – 6 laps

Pro 4s – 8 laps

602 Crate Modifieds – 10 laps

NOTE: All cars must make valid qualifying attempt in order to race in features*

*- subject to track assessment

INTERMISSION:

FEATURES

Dirt Modifieds – 20 laps

Street Stocks – 30 laps

Hobby Stocks – 25 laps

Futures feature – 15 laps

Pro 4s – 20 laps

602 Crate Modifieds – 40 laps/$1000-to-win

($500 bonus to first car across line with 10” wheels on all four corners courtesy of Primary Service Group)

NOTE: Top 2 from heats and top 5 from features must go to scales afterwards

Top 5 from 602 Crate Modified feature to tech

Concession Stand Specials

PIZZA RACE DAY SPECIAL

CHEESESTEAK FRIES* *ITALIAN HOAGIE

PIZZA BURGER* *CHICKEN BACON RANCH STEAK SANDWICH

