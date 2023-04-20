Kansas Speedway revolutionizes fan experience with Highline District

Kansas Speedway is revolutionizing its fan experience.

Beginning with the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Weekend, May 6-7, NASCAR fans can visit Kansas Speedway’s brand-new Highline District in Turn 1. The state-of-the-art Highline District provides unprecedented food, drink, and entertainment options for all fans, while also providing breathtaking views of the racing action.

Highline District amenities include two Chicken N Pickle pickleball courts, live music, photo opportunities and numerous yard games. It’s open to all Kansas Speedway ticket holders and campers and will feature appearances from NASCAR Cup Series stars Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Denny Hamlin on Sunday, May 7.

As part of the Highline District, Cabo Wabo Tequila, the Official Tequila of Kansas Speedway, will offer fans 21 and older unique signature cocktails at its Cabo Wabo Tequila Concessions.

An additional ticket provides seating in the brand-new Highline Club below with high-top tables and chairs. This exclusive club is already sold out for the AdventHealth 400, but tickets remain for Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series/NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday, May 6.

“We are so excited about providing this revolutionary upgrade to our fan experience,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We will continue looking for ways to making it even better in the months ahead as we create fun opportunities for fans to make memories that last a lifetime.”

NASCAR fans have the opportunity to enjoy three incredible races over two days at Kansas Speedway, May 6-7. The excitement begins Saturday, May 6, with an action-packed day that includes the ARCA Menards Series’ Dawn 150 at 1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Heart of America 200 at 7 p.m.

The green flag drops for the AdventHealth 400 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The NASCAR Cup Series showcase features the sport’s top drivers competing for a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which return to Kansas Speedway on Sept. 10.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR