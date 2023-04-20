Jeff Gordon, Ray Evernham Named NASCAR All-Star Race Dignitaries

A pair of NASCAR Hall of Famers who won the last NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will return nearly three decades later as dignitaries at the May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race. Jeff Gordon, the 1996 Tyson Holly Farms 400 winner, will serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver in a Chevrolet Camaro, while Ray Evernham – Gordon’s crew chief and leader of the Rainbow Warriors in ‘96 – will wave the green flag as the Honorary Starter.

Gordon and Evernham join fellow Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, previously announced as Co-Grand Marshals, as NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season with a return to one of its original tracks.

“Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham are recognized as one of the most successful driver/crew-chief duos of all-time, capturing three championships and winning 47 races together,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Jeff and Ray took the last NASCAR checkered flag at North Wilkesboro in 1996, and now we are honored they will team up again to lead the field to green for a historic NASCAR All-Star Race.”

A four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Gordon won a total of 93 Cup races in his career and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019. After retiring from full-time competition, Gordon joined FOX Sports as a NASCAR race analyst from 2016 to 2021 and now serves as vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

Evernham, who innovatively called the shots for Gordon in three title-winning seasons, capturing 47 Cup Series wins from the pit box and 13 as a team owner, earning induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2018. A noted automotive enthusiast, Evernham parlayed his love for automobiles into a television career as host of Velocity’s AmeriCarna and NBCSN’s Glory Road.

TICKETS:

NASCAR All-Star Race weekend ticket packages for all Friday/Saturday/Sunday activities, including NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions the Pit Crew Challenge; Midland, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley concerts; NASCAR All-Star Open; NASCAR All-Star Race and Tyson 250 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race are on sale.

Single-day tickets for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil – featuring the All-Star Race Pit Crew Challenge on May 20, and the Tyson 250 and All-Star Race heat races on May 21, are also on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway. com. Single-day tickets are also on sale for the ASA Stars National Tour ECMD 150 on May 16, and the May 17 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour doubleheader featuring the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and the Window World 125.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

NWS PR