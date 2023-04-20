Round Two up Next for Delta Speedway in Stockton

Round two of the 2023 Title Fight at Delta Speedway in Stockton is this Saturday night, featuring all four divisions of Micro Sprints competing at the dirt track bullring, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints zip around the 1/7th mile dirt track at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.



All seats are general admission. Tickets are $10 for adults, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at 1 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Both 600cc Outlaw divisions were won by drivers from the southern half of the valley on opening night, with Fresno’s Cody Christensen and Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis soaring to $500 victories in Super 600 and Non-Wing respectively. Christensen persevered over a late-race restart to top Kingsburg’s KJ Snow, Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp, Sacramento’s Austin Wood, and Stockton’s Nikko Panella at the finish.



Yantis led 29 consecutive laps to win the Non-Wing feature, followed by Snow, Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff, Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, and Fresno’s Mattix Salmon. Both divisions will stage 30-lap features on Saturday.



2022 Restricted champ Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta led all 25-laps for the $300 opening night win. Manteca’s Brody Rubio finished second followed by fast-time qualifier Nathan Ward of Bakersfield, Josiah Vega of Antioch, and Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez.



2022 Jr. Sprints champ Briggs Davis of Manteca won his 20-lap division opener in 2023 as well. Haven Sheman, Heston Stepps, Maya Mauldin, and Kyle Klagenberg followed him across the finish line.



Drivers will be searching for coveted $1,000-to-win track championships throughout the season, hoping to add their names to the illustrious list of winners and champions.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR