72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 Postponed to Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Lake Erie Speedway

Race of Champions Series management, in conjunction with Lake Erie Speedway and telecast partners MAVTV have made the decision to adjust the schedule for the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions and push the conclusion to Saturday, April 13, 2024, with an inclement reschedule weekend, one week later, Saturday, April 20, 2024. The television schedule for the new date will be updated in the future.

“We recognize the weather is just not cooperating and that there will be people who question the move to next year, however we maintain a grid of all scheduled Modified races and we are trying to give everyone an opportunity to plan and to stay off of traditional race dates, while not creating situations elsewhere, with another track or series,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “There are many logistical things to be considered in making a difficult decision like this like live television for the event, competitor and fan travel, the conditions in which we might have an opportunity race in and when. Considering all of those elements we had no choice in regard to making this change. The race will now be the opening race on the 2024 calendar year. We felt this was the best decision to deliver for our constituents and partners. We have been in constant contact with MAVTV and are building this schedule around their commitment to our Series.”

The entire portion of the final day of Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend including the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250, the Race of Champions Street Stock Series, the Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series and the WNY TQ Midgets will take part in what will now be the “2024 Season Opener”. Points will count toward the 2024 season, with the exception of the Fred Rounds Cup, which will be awarded based on the finish of the 30-lap Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series race, as “Triple Dash Series Challenge” will conclude on this day.

For the Saturday, April 13, 2024 event, all purchased tickets, registrations, entries and purchased pit passes (you must save your wristband) will be honored and valid. If you do not save your wristband issued from the original race weekend, in September 2022, it will not be honored.

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend will return again to Lake Erie Speedway in September of 2023 with a weekend of jam-packed racing excitement, including the Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 September 15, 16 and 17, 2023.

If you are seeking a ticket refund, please contact the ticket office at 814.725.3303.

ROC PR