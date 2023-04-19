Dover Motor Speedway Selects Sodexo Live! as New Hospitality Partner, Starting with April 28-30 NASCAR Tripleheader Weekend

Dover Motor Speedway and Sodexo Live!, the hospitality partner to the world’s most iconic venues, have entered into a new agreement to provide top menu selections to all of the Monster Mile’s fans, including suite, hospitality and media guests, starting with the upcoming April 28-30 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, track officials announced today.

Sodexo Live! manages more than 500 prestigious conference, cultural, and sporting venues, and major events all over the world, including Nashville Superspeedway, Hard Rock Stadium and the Tour de France. In addition, it will cater the athletes’ village and multiple competition venues for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

“Our team understands that the food and beverage selections at a sporting event can be as important as the event itself. We are excited to have Sodexo Live!, a world-class culinary organization, as a partner at the Monster Mile,” saidMike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “Along with the abundance of fun activities in our FanZone and thrilling racing action all weekend – we can’t wait for our guests to experience another awesome weekend at the world’s fastest one-mile oval.”

Sodexo Live! food selections and expanded menus – including specially made signature regional delicacies, Monster Mile Scrapple Fries (french fries, nacho cheese, fried scrapple, pickled red jalapeno, hot honey, scallions and Old Bay hot sauce) and Scrapple Mac (creamy triple cheese macaroni, spicy scrapple, goldfish cracker crumbs, peri peri sauce and scallions) – will be enjoyed at Dover April 28-30, when America’s best drivers return to Dover Motor Speedway for another NASCAR tripleheader weekend, capped by the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Fans can also look forward to hearty dishes like the Piggy Fries and Piggy Mac featuring pulled pork over french fries or a triple cheese macaroni base, respectively, among other dishes. Stay tuned via social media closer to race week for more about the scrappiest of menu items for all NASCAR fans to enjoy.

“There is something wholly unique about NASCAR events, and we are thrilled to have been selected for this exciting new partnership,” said Sal Ferrulo, executive vice president of Sodexo Live!. “We’re looking forward to helping make the Monster Mile an even more sought-after dining destination for racing fans all around the globe, through best-in-class menus, extensive beverage selections and friendly service.”



Dover Motor Speedway's 2023 race schedule includes:

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race and comes during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

