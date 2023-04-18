Long-time Race Partner General Tire Renews Entitlement of ARCA Menards Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway announced today their partnership with General Tire will continue for the 2024 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series spring race, the General Tire 200.

General Tire is also the official tire supplier of the ARCA Menards Series and has been the entitlement partner of the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway since 2016.

“We’re thrilled to continue this partnership with General Tire for a race that can help launch the careers of young drivers,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “This is a partnership that we value, and we can always count on them to deliver quality tires for our drivers and fans. We can’t wait to welcome them back in 2024 as part of our spring race weekend.”

Last year’s General Tire 200 winner Nick Sanchez is now making his mark in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he already has runner-up finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway and came within a lap of winning at Texas Motor Speedway.

Other recent winners include current NASCAR Cup Series drivers Justin Haley (2017 winner) Todd Gilliland (2019), as well as the reigning CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Zane Smith (2018).

“We are extremely excited to be back at the famed Talladega Superspeedway with the ARCA Menards Series presenting the General Tire 200,” said Adam Keiser, senior communications and content specialist for General Tire. “General Tire has enjoyed a long partnership with both ARCA and Talladega, and each weekend at the track is fun together.”

This year’s spring action at Talladega kicks off Saturday, April 22, with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 later that same day. Then the sun sets and the party starts with Cole Swindell’s performance in the Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila.

Saturday’s excitement continues into Sunday with the return of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, as drivers prepare to tackle the iconic 33-degree banking. Admission to Swindell’s concert is free with purchase of a ticket to Sunday’s race.

For ticketing information and more details about upcoming events, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Fans are also encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at Talladega Superspeedway by following along on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram, as well as in the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

TSS PR