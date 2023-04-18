Evergreen Raceway Practice Days Set for April 29/30.Opening Day May 7

The 2023 season at Evergreen Raceway is just a few weeks away from getting underway, taking place on Sunday afternoon, May 7, but before that all comes into play there will be an open practice held on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 & 30 throughout the day.

The practice sessions are open to all race cars provided they are equipped with the proper safety gear. Pit admission on both days is $25 per person. Saturday’s grandstand admission is free.

On Sunday, starting at 4:30 pm, there will be the second Gut-N-Go 4/6-Cylinder Enduro ofthe season. Sunday’s grandstand admission is $8.

Anyone needing Enduro rules can find them at: https://www. evergreenracewaypark.com/gut- n-go-enduro-rules

Practice makes perfect and that’s indeed the intent of the two days set aside for the season opener slated on Sunday, May 7 starting at 2:00 pm. All drivers who expect to be racing at Evergreen this season are highly encouraged to partake in dual shake down days.

And fans waiting to get back to seeing the action at the 1/3-mile paved oval will be treated to an exciting lineup of stock car racing headlined by the Tour Type Modifieds. They will be joined by the 602 Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks, the RoC Dash Series for 4-Cylinder Stocks, the 4-Cylinder Novice class plus the East Coast TQ Midgets.

Plus the very popular JuiceBox Division will take to the track during intermission.

Pit gates will open at 10:00 am. Pit admission is $40 per person. The main grandstands gates will open at noon. Adult admission is only $15 with kids 12 and under free. Racing will begin at 2:00 pm.

The raceway will be holding a Drift Clinic on Saturday, May 13 and the following Saturday, May 20, will be the Rusty Wallace Driving School.

Regular Sunday afternoon racing resumes on May 21 with Late Models running in twin 25-lap features along with Street Stocks, Factory Stocks, Novice, Rotten and Forgotten plus the East Coast TQ Midgets and JuiceBox Division.

It will also be Family Day/Autograph Day with a special $8 grandstand admission.

Evergreen Raceway is located on Mill Mountain Road in St. Johns, Butler Township. For up to date info please log onto the official track website at https://www. evergreenracewaypark.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/evergreenraceway

Evergreen Raceway PR