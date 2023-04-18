Country music stars Sam Hunt and Brothers Osborne set to perform live at Pacific Office Automation 147 race weekend

Grammy-nominated country music stars Sam Hunt and Brothers Osborne will perform live concerts at the Pacific Office Automation 147 set for June 2-3 at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Brothers Osborne will perform on Friday night, June 2, following ARCA Menards Series West action, and Sam Hunt will cap off the weekend festivities with a live show after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race concludes on Saturday, June 3.

Event tickets are on sale now at NASCARPortland.com and will give attendees access to all the racing action and live concerts onsite at PIR. General Admission 2-Day tickets are available for $75, and 2-Day Reserved Grandstand seats start at $90. Single Day tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. PT with prices starting at $40 for Friday and $60 for Saturday.

Fans can upgrade their experience by purchasing Premier Stage View passes which provide exclusive access close to the stage for both concerts. These add-on passes are priced at $159 (2-Day) and $99 (Single Day).

"We have a stacked lineup of entertainment planned at PIR. Country stars Sam Hunt and Brothers Osborne, plus NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA racing - what a weekend it's going to be for fans in the Pacific Northwest," said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the Pacific Office Automation 147. "This year's Pacific Office Automation 147 is shaping up to be even bigger and better than last year!"

The nonstop action begins on Friday, June 2 at PIR where fans will experience exciting Spec Miata racing, fender-bending ARCA Menards Series West stock car action and a Brothers Osborne concert to end the day. The Saturday, June 3, lineup at the track will feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series battling for 75 laps around the 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course followed by a live Sam Hunt show. Additionally, both days will include NASCAR Youth Series presented by COOKOUT quarter midget racing on a temporarily constructed 1/20th mile-long course in one of PIR’s paddocks.

Sam Hunt, the artist behind hits “House Party” and “Body Like a Back Road,” has produced two albums that have topped the Billboard Country Chart, “Montevallo” (2014) and “Southside” (2020). The five-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter has accumulated over 12 billion global streams and earned 39 million RIAA certified units since the release of his debut album in 2014. Hunt’s appearance at the Pacific Office Automation 147 will add to his ongoing “Summer on the Outskirts” nation-wide tour.

John and TJ Osborne together make Brothers Osborne, a duo that blends equal parts country and rock and has produced numerous Grammy-nominated tracks including smash hit “Stay A Little Longer” from the group’s 2016 debut album, “Pawn Shop.” The nine-time Grammy nominees recently took home their first trophy for Best Country/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) at the 64th Grammy Awards. Overall, Brothers Osborne has collected five Country Music Awards and six Academy of Country Music Awards.

Pacific Office Automation 147 2-Day tickets are available for purchase now at NASCARPortland.com. Single Day ticket sales start tomorrow, Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Find the full weekend schedule at NASCARPortland.com, and stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland.

NASCAR Portland PR