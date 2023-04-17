POSTPONED - The 70th Anniversary Hoosier Hundred postponed to May 26th

Due to forecasted rain and cold temperatures, Sunday's 70th Anniversary Hoosier Hundred at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park has been postponed to Friday, May 26th - joining the Carb Night Classic presented by Protective Insurance.

As the USAC Silver Crown Series was previously scheduled to run on Carb Night, the Hoosier Hundred will now become a points-paying Silver Crown race and remain at the 100-mile race distance on May 26th.

Pre-purchased tickets to the Hoosier Hundred will be good for admission at the Carb Night Classic presented by Protective Insurance. Pricing for Carb Night Classic tickets will remain unchanged, with general admission tickets available for $25, reserved seats at $35, and pit passes at $35.

At this time, Indianapolis Cars and Coffee scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd is planning to be held (rain or shine) as scheduled from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Any further details on that event's status will be relayed via Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park social media as necessary.

Individuals with questions relating to Hoosier Hundred/Carb Night Classic ticketing can contact the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park office at 317-969-8600 or via e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

LOR PR