Perris Auto Speedway April 22 Senior and Young Gun Sprint Car Results

Fourteen-year-old Cash Culp of Apple Valley outdistanced the field and notched the win in the Young Gun Sprint Cars in his second start in the class at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday night. On the flip side of the coin, 60-year-old Chris Wakim of Simi Valley, California, who won the first VRA Sprint Car race at The PAS in the early 2000s, was the first driver to the checkers in both the Senior Sprint Car heat and main event.

Young Gun 20-Lap Main Event Results (with starting positions)

Cash Culp, Apple Valley, CA (3rd) Cole Wakim, Simi Valley, CA (4th) Elexa Herrera, New Cuyama, CA (2nd) Blake Hendricks, Simi Valley, CA (5th) Brandon Nelson, Arroyo Grande, CA (6th) Stevie Rogers, Apple Valley, CA (1st)

DNS Cody Deloye, Riverside, CA

Senior Sprint Car 20-Lap Main Event Results (with starting positions)

Chris Wakim, Simi Valley, CA (2nd) Bob Suchy, Tustin, CA (1st) Dale Gamer, Anaheim, CA (3rd

2023 PAS Young Gun Sprint Car Winners

March 18 Blake Hendricks

April 15 Cash Culp

2023 PAS Senior Sprint Car Winners

March 18 Rick Hendrix

April 15 Chris Wakim

The Young Gun and Senior Sprint Cars will return to Perris Auto Speedway along with the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints for the annual Salute to Indy on May 27th.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

PAS PR