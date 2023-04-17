Grandview Speedway Welcomes A.D. Moyer Lumber as Race Sponsor, Triple-Header Program This Saturday With Modifieds, Sportsman and Vintage

Grandview Speedway is pleased to welcome A.D. Moyer Lumber to the family of sponsors, as they will be a race event sponsor for the 2023 season.

A.D. Moyer Lumber will be the presenting race night sponsor for the Saturday, June 3 racing program featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, and the Wingless Super Sportsman.

A.D. Moyer Lumber is serving Southeastern Pennsylvania from four locations across three counties, and is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business founded in 1939 on strong family values with fortitude, foresight, honesty, and integrity. They are committed to offering higher-quality building materials at a fair price and having the most experienced people on staff.

For the fourth time in five scheduled events so far in this brand new season of racing, weather caused the cancellation of the scheduled race events for this past Saturday night April 15 at Grandview Speedway.

The Speedway will try again this coming week by presenting another show featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in a three division program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner Saturday, April 22 starting at 6 pm. The program will include the addition of the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars plus qualifying events leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main events.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. and warm-ups starting at 5 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children age 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Saturday, April 22 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

With last week’s postponement the point standings remain the same after Opening Night and Mike Gular is still the T.P. Trailer Modified point leader after his win in the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial. Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, defending champ Craig Von Dohren and Tim Buckwalter complete the top five.

The top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Mike Gular – 307, 2. Brett Kressley – 300, 3. Jeff Strunk – 289, 4. Craig Von Dohren – 280, 5. Tim Buckwalter - 267, 6. Jared Umbenhauer – 259, 7. Eddie Strada – 240, 8. Justin Grim – 240, 9. John Willman – 228, 10. Dylan Swinehart – 219.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, defending champion Brian Hirthler is the early point leader following his win on Opening night. He is followed by Brett Gilmore, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, and Mike Schneck Jr.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 310, 2. Brett Gilmore – 299, 3. Logan Watt – 290, 4. Kyle Smith – 289, 5. Mike Schneck Jr. – 268, 6. Brad Grim – 256, 7. Andy Ressler – 249, 8. Michael Burrows – 238, 9. Cody Manmiller – 220, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 218.

All of these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be vying for a victory this coming Saturday in hopes of making their way into the top ten in the chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, April 22 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage plus Trivia Night– 6 pm.

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR