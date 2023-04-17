Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway 602 Crate Modified Dual Track Series begins this Saturday at Mahoning

Try as they may Mahoning Valley Speedway could not hold off Mother Nature in their attempt to beat the on and off again rain that ultimately forced the cancellation of Saturday night’s race card.

Moving forward the focus shifts to Saturday, April 22 at 5:00 pm, and the first race of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway 602 Crate Modified Dual Track Series begins at the ¼-mile Mahoning Valley Speedway.

For the DTS regular track points and series points will be kept. There will be a point fund in place paying $1500, $1000 and $500 to the top three. Plus each race will designate five “Lucky Draw” awards of $200.

There is also a $500 bonus to the first 602 Crate Modified across the line with 10-inch wheels on all four corners courtesy of Primary Service Group of Maplewood, NJ.

Following dates for the 602 Crate Modified DTS are June 11/Evergreen, July 8/Mahoning Valley, August 13/Evergreen, September 17/Evergreen and October 7/Mahoning Valley.

The 602 Crate Modified Dual Track Series was put together when Mahoning Valley Speedway Operations Manager Todd Baer collaborated with team owner/drivers Nevin George and Jimmy Blewett and then worked in partnership with Evergreen Raceway promoter/owner Jason Makarewicz. The results was a six race series between the two facilities.

The 602 Crate Modified DTS is being made possible by sponsors Bruce George Paving and Excavating of Kunkletown, Aqua Duck Water Transport of New Tripoli, Rustic Roots Salon of Lehighton, Blue Mountain Woodworking of Bath, Future Homes also from Lehighton and O & S Maintenance of Moscow.

In the event a DTS race is rained out the make-up will take place at the next regularly scheduled date for that track.

Also on the card for this Saturday will be the Street Stocks, Dirt Modifieds, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks, Pro 4s and Futures. It is also Checkered Flag Fan Club Night.

Pit gates open at 10:30 am. Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 3:00 pm and racing gets the green flag at 5:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, kids 10 and under are free. Pits are $40.

The following Saturday, April 29 with be the first event for the Hobby Stock/4-Cylinder Stocks of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Dual Track Series.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS/Evergreen Raceway PR