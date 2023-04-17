ASA STARS ECMD 150 Schedule, Entry Blank Now Available

Two historic names in racing will combine for the first time on Tuesday, May 16, when the ASA STARS National Tour heads to iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the ECMD 150. ASA STARS/Southern Super Series and North Wilkesboro Speedway officials have released the schedule for the event.

Monday, May 15, will be a load-in day for the ASA STARS National Tour. Hauler parking will take place from 4-7 p.m. ET.

The ECMD 150 will be a one-day show, with all on-track action set for Tuesday, May 16. Rotating practice begins with the CARS Tour at 11:45 a.m., with ASA sessions scheduled from 1-1:45 p.m. and 2-2:45 p.m. Qualifying for Super Late Models will be at 4:45 p.m., and if necessary, a Last Chance Race will go green at 5:30 p.m.

An on-track autograph session is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., with pre-race ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and the green flag at 8 p.m.

The full schedule can be found below, along with an entry link and a driver profile form.

ECMD 150 Schedule: Printable (PDF)

Monday, May 15

4-7 p.m. Pit Credential Sales

4-7 p.m. ASA STARS Hauler Parking

7:15 p.m. Pit Gate Closes

Tuesday, May 16

8 a.m. Remaining ASA Hauler Parking

9 a.m. ASA STARS Registration & Garage Opens

10 a.m. ASA STARS Mandatory Driver/Crew Chief/Spotter Meeting 10:30 ASA STARS Tech By Appointment Starts

11:45 a.m. CARS Rotating Practice #1

12:45 p.m. Cold Track

1 p.m. Ticket Office & Grandstands Open

1 p.m. ASA STARS Practice #1

1:45 p.m. Cold Track

2 p.m. ASA STARS Practice Final Practice

2:45 p.m. Cold Track

3 p.m. CARS Rotating Practice #2

3:15 p.m. ASA STARS Qualifying Tech

4:20 p.m. Cold Track

4:45 p.m. ASA STARS Qualifying

5:30 p.m. ASA STARS Last Chance Race (If Needed)

5:30 p.m. CARS Garage Closes

6 p.m. ASA STARS Grid of Front Straight

6:15 p.m. ASA STARS Autograph Session

7 p.m. Clear Grid

7:30 p.m. Pre-Race Ceremonies

8 p.m. ASA STARS ECDM 150

North Wilkesboro Entry: https://slms.info/ 23NWSef

Driver Profile Form: https://slms.info/23PRO

Tickets for the ECMD 150 are available for purchase online. Both single-day and two-day tickets are available, which are good for both the ASA STARS National Tour ECMD 150 and the CARS Tour Window World 125 and Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75. Tickets: www.northwilkesborospeedway. com.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the 10-race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, on March 11. Georgia racer Casey Roderick won the Sunshine State 200.

The series’ next event is on Sunday, May 7, at Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin for the Joe Shear Classic. Tickets are available online by visiting misracing.com/tickets.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

NWS PR