Same Old Story, Wet Weather Again Causes Races to Be Cancelled Saturday Night at Grandview Speedway

The story is starting to get old.

For the fourth time in five scheduled events so far in this brand new season of racing, weather has caused the cancellation of the scheduled race events for Saturday night April 15 at Grandview Speedway.

On and off rain showers moved through the Speedway area in the morning hours, and this was to be followed by stronger thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening, right as the racers and fans would be gathering for the night’s program.

Management felt it was best to give an early notice to everyone, since the predicted weather was not going to move through quickly, but rather linger for a time once it arrives, giving no window to complete the show.

On Sunday, April 16, the first Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Car event will be presented as scheduled starting at 1 pm.

The speedway has battled the weather since the start of the 2023 campaign with several Saturday’s being wet. The March 18 Enduro program, March 25 practice session (which was completed on Thursday, March 30), Opening Night April 1 which was completed one week later on April 8, and now again this Saturday, April 15, have all been affected by rain and unsettled weather.

The April 15 show was to feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in a double show along with a fan participation trivia contest. This same type show will be scheduled for next Saturday, April 22.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be competing in a three division program next Saturday, April 22 starting at 6 pm. The program will include the addition of the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars plus qualifying events leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. and warm-ups starting at 5 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children age 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Saturday, April 22 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Sunday, April 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm

Saturday, April 22 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage plus Trivia Night– 6 pm.

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR