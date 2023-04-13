POWRi Outlaw Micros & Big Ten Street Stocks Headline Macon IL Speedway Saturday

The edge-of-the-seat racing action continues this Saturday, April 15 when the first of many stand-alone events for the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool takes the track at Macon Speedway. The event, presented by Bailey Chassis Company, will see six divisions of action for the second night of the 2023 racing season at the Macon, IL bullring.

The POWRi Micros, which moved to a non-wing based league for the 2023 racing season, has had just one event this season. That event, held in March at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, OK, had a stellar field of 77 cars with Shawn Mahaffey winning at his hometown track.

For Macon, it’s the second event of the 2023 racing season, under new ownership from the Kearns family. The season opener went extremely well with packed grandstands and nearly 100 cars pitside. The racing lived up to typical Macon Speedway expectations with cars racing the highside and lowside and even building up to a photo finish for the win in the Sportsman.

Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL will lead the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models back to town on Saturday, looking to continue his great start to the season. Decatur, IL driver, Dalton Ewing, had a great first night in the DIRTcar Pro Mod class and leads the standings. Tommy Duncan sits atop the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman points after winning by .004 over Phil Moreland in a photo finish. Zane Reitz leads the 51 Bistro Street Stocks, while Michael McKay is the Hornet point leader.

In addition to Saturday being Micros’ first visit of the year, the Midwest Big 10 Street Stocks will be opening their season with a $500 to win / $75 to start feature event. It is the first of ten races for the series this year, racing at Macon, Lincoln, Taylorville, and Jacksonville Speedways.

Looking ahead to next week, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be racing at the 1/5-mile high banked dirt track, going for the $15,000 top prize. Shannon Babb, Jason Feger, and many of the Illinois favorites will take on Brandon Overton, Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and others. Reserved seating for that event is available online at maconracing.com.

This Saturday’s times have pit gates opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR