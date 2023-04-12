AMS announces events for Ultimate Camping Experience during July NASCAR event

NASCAR fans know nothing beats camping at the track for a NASCAR race, and nothing will beat the ultimate camping experience at Atlanta Motor Speedway this July.

The speedway is hosting a week full of entertainment leading up to the Quaker State 400 Available by Walmart on Sunday, July 9. It all kicks off with a spectacular Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4, with the Fr8Auctions.com Fireworks Extravaganza – a free, massive pyrotechnics showcase celebrating our freedom.

Once race week begins, campers will enjoy a number of fan-favorite events, including track driving opportunities by the NASCAR Racing Experience and Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta, grassroots Legends and Bandolero racing on the ¼-mile Thunder Ring, and parties in the campgrounds and the Peach Pit – all before NASCAR’s stars arrive for a weekend full of thrilling racing.

Here’s a snapshot of events already scheduled for Atlanta’s July NASCAR event:

Tuesday, July 4:

NASCAR Racing Experience

Fr8Auctions.com Fireworks Extravaganza – FREE for AMS campers

Wednesday, July 5:

NASCAR Racing Experience

Thursday, July 6:

Legends and Bandolero Racing – FREE for AMS campers

Friday, July 7:

Camper Appreciation Party – FREE for AMS campers

SCC Laps for Charity

Peach Pit Party – FREE for AMS campers

Saturday, July 8:

Hauler Parade Presented by Raceway Ministries Atlanta – FREE for AMS campers

AMS Fan Zone – FREE for AMS campers

Alsco Uniforms 250 qualifying

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart qualifying

Revs & Riffs pre-race concert on the AMS Fan Stage – FREE for AMS campers

Alsco Uniforms 250

Sunday, July 9:

SCC Hot Laps

AMS Fan Zone – FREE for AMS campers

Revs & Riffs Fan Zone concert on the AMS Fan Stage – FREE for AMS campers

Revs & Riffs Andy Grammer concert on pre-race stage

Driver introductions on pre-race stage

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s exterior campgrounds will be open to guests as early as Saturday, July 1. Camping accommodations for RVs and tents start at $75 for the entire event; that’s less than $9 per night for fans staying all nine nights at the speedway. Infield camping opens to fans on Thursday.

“Our team is always working to maximize the entertainment and value for our guests, but we’re kicking that effort into high gear for our summer NASCAR event,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “With a week full of entertainment and a weekend of thrilling racing, this is going to be the ultimate camping experience of the summer.”

Fans are encouraged to follow Atlanta Motor Speedway’s social channels and visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com for more details on the July week of events and to see upcoming announcements of added entertainment. Tickets and camping accommodations for Atlanta’s summer NASCAR event July 4-9 are available online or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR