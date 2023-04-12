Tickets go on sale for Formula E's 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix

Tickets for the 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix have gone on sale to the public today for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s U.S. GEN3 race debut at the Portland International Raceway (PIR) set for Saturday, June 24 - the only U.S. stop on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship circuit this season. Beginning at 10 a.m. PT, tickets will be available at portlandgp.com.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the world’s most advanced all-electric motorsport race series, consisting of 16 rounds of racing in 11 iconic cities including Berlin, London, Rome, Monaco, Cape Town, Hyderabad and São Paulo. The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix on June 24, Round 12 of the championship, will mark the first Formula E race in Portland, making it the fourth U.S. city along with Long Beach, California; Miami and New York City to host a Formula E race since the inception of the series in 2014.

Alberto Longo, Chief Championship Officer, Formula E said: “The United States is a key market for Formula E and we are excited to race in a city with such a long history of staging motor racing. Portland is also recognized as a city with a passionate fanbase for elite sports alongside a strong commitment to environmental and sustainability matters. As such, we believe fans will welcome us to their hometown and enjoy the unique, spectacular, family-friendly motor racing experience of a Formula E race.”

Formula E features a diverse lineup of 22 drivers from 11 international teams including two American-based entries: Indianapolis-based Avalanche Andretti Formula E and DS PENSKE, headquartered in Los Angeles. Both Andretti and Penske have competed in the series since the inaugural 2014/2015 campaign, racking up 24 and 12 podiums, respectively. Through six rounds of competition this season, German driver Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team leads the championship with 86 points followed by Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis with 62 points.

Three categories of grandstand seating options are available starting at $35 for the one-day event on Saturday, June 24 at PIR. The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix offers a great value experience for a family experience with tickets for spectators ages 3 to 15 available for half price, while children aged 2 and under can attend for free. All ticket pricing and options are posted online at portlandgp.com.

Information about two other major spectators events at Portland International Raceway can also be found at portlandgp.com: the Pacific Office Automation 147 (June 2-3, 2023), featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 1-3, 2023), headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Stay up to speed on all three events on social media all year long by following #PortlandEPrix, #NASCARPortland and #PortlandGP or by signing up for the E-Club.