Speedway Children’s Charities Raises More Than $30,000 for Austin-Area Children During NASCAR at COTA Weekend

Race fans attending the March 24-26 NASCAR at COTA weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) doubled their 2022 donations to Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), the official charity of Speedway Motorsports, by contributing more than $30,000 that will benefit Austin-area children this year.

Funds were raised throughout the three-day EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix tripleheader weekend through:

Laps for Charity: Race fans experienced driving their own vehicle around the 3.41-mile, 20-turn permanent road course behind an official NASCAR at COTA Race fans experienced driving their own vehicle around the 3.41-mile, 20-turn permanent road course behind an official NASCAR at COTA Toyota pace car.

Geared for Greatness presented by Coca-Cola: ESPN SportsCenter co-anchor Sage Steele hosted this inaugural networking breakfast and forum for women in sports and entertainment at ESPN SportsCenter co-anchor Sage Steele hosted this inaugural networking breakfast and forum for women in sports and entertainment at Fairmont Austin

Live Auction: Race fans bid on unique experiences and autographed memorabilia during the Friday night Camper Party.

Fan Assistance Golf Carts: Donations were accepted as the golf carts escorted race fans all over COTA property.

“We are blown away by the generosity of race fans who participated in our fundraising events during the NASCAR at COTA event weekend,” Speedway Children’s Charities National Executive Director Lisa Starnes said. “We were hoping to build off of the momentum that was created last year when we first introduced Speedway Children’s Charities to the Austin, Texas fan base, but to double what we raised last year is absolutely incredible. We are so thankful and can’t wait to distribute these funds to even more Austin-area children.”

