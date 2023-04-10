Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Ready for Race #2 of Historic Season

The US Legend Cars International and INEX invade Music City with a full week of racing action beginning at Highland Rim Speedway and ending at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Friday and Saturday April 14th-15th. The International racing series will bring Legend and Bandolero drivers from around the country to compete for national points at "America's Favorite Short Track" for the 2023 Spring Series!

Joining the Spring Series action will be the Pro Late Models and Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Super Trucks on Saturday, April 15th. Which will be the first race of the season for the always exciting Super Truck division. Local United States Air Force Legends and Murfreesboro Fence Bandolero drivers will also be in the mix fighting for national points and representing Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway against some of the best drivers in the country, in that class.

Festivities kick off Friday, April 14th with the first set of United States Air Force Legend and Murfreesboro Fence Bandolero features starting at 1pm. The next set of features will begin at

5:30pm and see 3 Murfreesboro Fence Bandolero features and 4 United States Air Force Legend features.

Racing action continues Saturday, April 15th with grandstands opening at 3:00pm and Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Super Truck qualifying beginning at 3:45pm followed by Pro Late Model qualifying at 4:00pm. Racing begins on the 1/4 mile track with 3 Murfreesboro Fence Bandlero features and 4 United States Air Force Legend features at 5:00pm, followed by Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Super Trucks and Pro Late Model main features on the 5/8th mile track.

Dylan Fetcho took home the first win of the season in the Pro Late Model division with fellow competitor Hunter Wright finishing 2nd. 9 year old, #55 Landon Thrasher, took home the win in the Murfreesboro Fence Bandolero feature on opening night and dedicated his win to one of his late competitors Sean Lapore. Michael Crafton took home the win in the United States Air Force Semi-Pro Legends division with Oliver Cordell taking home the win in the United States Air Force Pro Legends division. This will be the first race of the year for the Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Super Trucks.

Track Enterprises PR