Saturday Night Quick Results From Grandview Speedway – April 8, 2023

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be competing in a two division program this coming Saturday, April 15 starting at 6 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 2 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. and warm-ups starting at 5 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children age 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Saturday, April 15 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

On Sunday, April 16, the first Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Car events will be presented starting at 1 pm.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED BRUCE ROGERS MEMORIAL MONEY MAKER FEATURE FINISH (50 laps): MIKE GULAR ($7500), Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, John Willman, Dylan Swinehart, Ryan Grim, Ryan Watt, Jimmy Leiby, Nate Brinker, Bobby Trapper Jr., Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Kevin Graver Jr., Craig Whitmoyer, Jesse Leiby, Doug Manmiller, Kyle Weiss, Joe Funk, Chris Esposito, Kevin Hirthler

DID NOT QUALIFY: Glenn Owens, Carroll Hine III, Darrin Schuler, Ron Haring Jr., Mike Laise, Mark Levy, Eric Biehn, Bob Trapper, Kenny Gilmore, Ray Swinehart, Mark Malcolm, Lex Shive, Chris Gambler, Mike Lisowski, Ron Myers

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRIAN HIRTHLER, Brett Gilmore, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck Jr., Brad Grim, Andy Ressler, Michael Burrows, Cody Manmiller, Adrianna Delliponti, Mark Kemmerer, Mark Mohr, TJ Mayberry, Ryan Graver, Tyler James, Nathan Horn, Parker Guldin, Nathan Mohr, Colton Perry, Kyle Hartzell, Jesse Landis, Steve Young, Logan Bauman, Addison Meitzler, Jesse Hirthler, Mark Gaugler

DID NOT QUALIFY: Hunter Iatalese, Decker Swinehart, Zach Steffy, Ronnie Solomon, Tom Miller II, Tom Miller, Keith Haring, Kaitlyn Bailey, Molly Struss, Kenny Bock, Zane Roth, Troy Gibson, Dallas Bridenbach, Bryan Rhoads

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, April 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 6 pm.

Sunday, April 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm

Saturday, April 22 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR