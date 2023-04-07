Test and Tune at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway all set for April 13 season opener one week later

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway co-promoter Rich Tobias as has been going nonstop in preparing the 3/8-mile track for the start of the 2023 season which begins on Thursday, April 20 and drivers will get the opportunity to see the work effort by Tobias and the dedicated track crew when a Test and Tune session will be held this coming Thursday, April 13 in the evening from 6:30 to 9:30.

The Test and Tune is open to all classes of cars that will be racing at Bloomsburg this year including the All Star SpeedSTRs, 602 Crate Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks and the Slingshots.

The Slingshots will be doing their racing on a newly designed inner oval that does incorporate a section of the main straight.

Pit admission is $30 per person. Grandstands are open to the public for free.

One week later on Thursday, April 20 the third season of racing begins with Opening Night 2023. The line-up will be the headlined by the USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs along with the 602 Crate Modifieds, the 4-Cylinder Stocks that will be run under the SCDRA rules and the Slingshots.

This will be the first event of a 12 race schedule in place. The races will be run bi-monthly on Thursday nights through September 28 during the 168th Bloomsburg Fair.

Weekly driver meeting will take place at 6:00 pm followed by warm-ups at 6:15. Heats and qualifying will get underway starting at 7:00. Pits will open at 5:00 and grandstands at 6:00. Pits are $30 per person and grandstands are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, active military and students. Kids 6-12 are $5 under 6 are free.

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will continue to keep up its goal of presenting action packed family entertainment at a good value. This year will also be a bit of a different feel as the track will run more standard divisions and for the first time there will be class champions crowned when all is said and done.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Raceway PR