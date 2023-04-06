Bms Race Day Revival Reveals Can’t Miss Lineup of Cup Stars Joining Wallace and Roberts on Food City Fan Zone Stage

Setting the stage for the Food City Dirt Race, Kenny Wallace will bring back his wildly popular NASCAR Race Day Live show, and you don’t want to miss it. Joining Wallace on stage will be a star-studded lineup of drivers including Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Jonathan Davenport, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick, Corey LaJoie and Kyle Larson.

Fans will be treated to an hour-long show filled with high-energy entertainment and plenty of hilarious antics. Bristol Motor Speedway’s Race Day Revival will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Food City Fan Zone Stage near BMS Entrance 1 (North Lot) near the iconic Bristol tower.

The event, brought back to life at Bristol Motor Speedway by track officials in part as a tribute to NASCAR’S 75th anniversary, features two of the sport’s most iconic personalities in Kenny Wallace and John Roberts.

Be sure to get there early, grab a good spot, and bring your homemade signs to show your support for the show. One lucky fan with the best sign will win a prize. After the show, Kenny and John will be available for an autograph session.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary in style with some of the biggest names in the sport. Purchase your tickets now for the Food City Dirt Race weekend, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, Craftsman Truck Series, Bush’s Beans Qualifying and Bush’s Beans Practice Day on Bristol’s spectacular clay-covered track.

To purchase tickets for the Food City Dirt Race weekend, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or call our ticket sales center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR