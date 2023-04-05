Lincoln IL Speedway Goes Green For 2023 Season Friday Night

The gates swing open on a 20th season of racing action at Lincoln Speedway this coming Friday night, April 7. The popular track is set for another season of dirt track racing, featuring many marquee events and a strong presence from the staple classes. The ¼-mile track is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL.

Lincoln Speedway is off to a great start in 2023, having two test and tune events that have drawn huge car counts. The first test was held on Sunday, March 26 and had approximately 45 cars on the grounds, the largest number for an event like that in recent memory. That was topped a week later, this past Sunday, when 55+ cars were on the grounds getting some track time on a beautiful afternoon.

This Friday night’s action will feature all four of the staple divisions plus two other part time classes at the speedway. The evening will be headlined by the Midwest Big Ten Series DIRTcar Modifieds and the DIRTcar Pro Late Models. New to the track this season is the MARA Midgets, an Illinois division of the popular Badger Midgets. That class replaces the DII Midgets, which has run at the speedway for many years. Rounding out the staple divisions will be the DIRTcar Hornets, the front wheel drive class.

Joining the four staple classes will be the DIRTcar Street Stocks and Sportsman. For the Street Stocks, they will be making their first of seven appearances, counting the DIRTcar Fall Nationals. The Sportsman have just three appearances on the Lincoln Speedway schedule.

Some of the marquee events on this year’s schedule include the Thursday, May 11 Castrol FloRacing Night In America race that pays $23,023 to win, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Sunday, June 25, The Red White And Blue Triple 40’s on Sunday, July 2, the MOWA Sprint Cars on July 14 and August 18, and the DIRTcar Fall Nationals September 28-30.

This Friday night’s season opening event will see pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Lincoln Speedway PR