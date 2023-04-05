Mavtv Televised Late Model Season Continues at Madera With Round Two This Saturday

Late Model racing action continues at the one-third mile Madera Speedway on Saturday night with round two of the MAVTV-televised Lunkderdaddy Pro Late Models and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models ready to race. The INEX Bandoleros are also scheduled to race in a 20-lap contest at the Madera Fairgrounds.



All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth. Adult tickets are $25, seniors are $20, youth ages 6-12 are $15 and kids five and under are free. Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well. Opening ceremonies are slated for 5pm.



Opening night on March 18 featured a young crop of four main event winners where the oldest winner was 17-year-old Robbie Kennealy. Madera’s Kennealy tied for the 2022 Jr. Late Model championship after winning the season finale. He then graduated to the Pro ranks in 2023, immediately grabbing quick time in qualifying and the 100-lap, $5,000 Speed Fest triumph. Kennealy’s victory came after Shelden Cooper of Clovis and 2021 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Brody Armtrout of Smartsville tangled while dueling for their first career televised Pro wins.



Armtrout and Cooper aim to continue to challenge for the top step of the podium in Saturday’s 80-lap event which pays $2,000 to win. Tyler Herzog of Fresno and Jay Juleson of San Jose rounded out the season opening podium, with both drivers also still searching for a first-career MAVTV Pro series triumph. Ukiah’s Keith Nelson and Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell, age 17, also earned career-best finishes in the season opener with limited Madera Pro Late Model starts to their credit.



The 80-lap feature on Easter Weekend is divided across a 50-lap opening segment and a 30-lap race to the finish, with a break for MAVTV interviews and car adjustments in between.



The 2023 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series opened with a clean slate as none of the drivers ages 10-16 years old in the starting lineup in March had ever won a series event. 11-year-old Vito Cancilla of Martinez was the first driver to break through with a decisive victory.



Wilton’s Chase Hand used a thrilling maneuver to score a second-place finish while Joey Kennealy of Madera finished third. Cameron Carraway of Castro Valley and San Antonio, Texas’ Tristan Pena rounded out the top-five. Cancilla continued his standout spring performances by finishing second in the non-televised Madera Late Model feature against the adult pro drivers the following week. Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew won an exhibition Jr. Late Model feature at Madera as well.



The series continues to be the launchpad for the biggest race winners on the West Coast, with 2022 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series race winner Sean Hingorani scoring the ARCA Menards Series West victory at Irwindale last weekend.



Round two will be split across a 40-lap opening segment, followed by the Mission Foods break for adjustments and MAVTV interviews. Drivers then race in a 30-lap closing segment for the win.



Andrew Williams won the opening night feature for the youngest drivers in the INEX Bandoleros. A 20-lap contest on tap this weekend.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 9pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at noon with practice at 1:30pm. Qualifying hits the track at 3:30pm. Heat races will follow, followed by opening ceremonies at 5:00pm.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2023 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights in primetime at 5:00pm Pacific and 8:00pm Eastern. Round one of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series of 2023 airs on April 10th.



2023 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 18 - $5,000-to-win

April 8

April 29

May 20 – Military Tribute Night

June 24 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 22 - $5,000-to-win

August 26

September 16

October 7 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

Madera Speedway PR