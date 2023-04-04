High Rollers Coming to Thunder on the Hill at Grandview, Tuesday, July 25. . . .Twenty-Five Drivers Onboard to Chase High Limit 410 Sprint Championship

Grandview Speedway is one of just twelve dirt tracks in the country selected to host the inaugural season of the High Limit Sprint Car Series that will take place on Tuesday night, July 25 when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present the Rich Mar Florist 40 lap, $23,023 to win High Limit 410 Sprints that is part of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. A star filled group of “high rollers”, twenty-five to be exact, drivers have joined full-time to chase the mid-week championship. Many locals from the PA Posse are expected to chase this high paying event, the richest first place prize for Sprint Cars in Grandview Speedway history.

If you have never seen the 410 Sprints on the Hill, this is one you will not want to miss. These cars turn the high banked one-third mile oval in just over eleven seconds. The one lap track record is 11.243 held by Aaron Reutzel, also a two-time Thunder on the Hill feature winner. Reutzel from Clute, TX is just one of the “high rollers” coming to the Hill Tuesday, July 25.

Grandview Speedway will be the first track in the Northeast to host the traveling series that will present 410 Sprint Car qualifying leading up to the 40 lap feature event. This is a single division stand-alone show. If needed, Wednesday night, July 26 will be the rain date. Gates will open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

The High Roller Roster Includes:

Rico Abreu (St. Helena, CA) --- Abreu #24

Bill Balog (North Pole, AK) --- Balog #17B

Alex Bowman (Tucson, AZ) --- Bowman #55

Brian Brown (Higginsville, MO) --- Brown #21

Paulie Colagiovanni (Cicero, NY) --- Colagiovanni #10

Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, IN) --- Clauson-Marshall #7BC

Danny Dietrich (Gettysburg, PA) --- Randy Gass #48

Cory Eliason (Visalia, CA) --- Indy Race Parts #71

Riley Goodno (Knoxville, IA) --- Goodno #22

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX) --- Hill's Racing #15H

Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK) --- Hahn Racing #52

Justin Henderson (Tea, SD) --- BDS Motorsports #1

Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, CA) --- Crouch Motorsports #11

Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, CA) --- Paul Silva #57

Anthony Macri (Dillsburg, PA) --- Macri #39M

Brent Marks (Myerstown, PA) --- Murray/Marks #19

Conner Morrell (Bradenton, FL) --- Marc Dailey #2MD

Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN) --- Buch Motorsports #13

Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN) --- McCandless #29

Chase Randall (Waco, TX) --- DK Motorsports #9

Aaron Reutzel (Clute, TX) --- Ridge & Sons Racing #8

Justin Sanders (Prunedale, CA) --- Swindell SpeedLab #39

Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO) --- Tony Vermeer #55

Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, ONT) --- Hill's Racing #47

Dusty Zomer (Brandon, SD) --- Jordahl #3J

More news to come on the High Limit 410 Sprint show in the weeks to come.

Right now, the focus will shift to the first Thunder on the Hill event at Grandview set for Sunday, May 28 with the Balls to the Wall 50 for 358 Modifieds. This event, only to be seen at the Grandview Speedway is a 50 lap, $5,000 to win Modified feature. But wait there’s more….

During the 50 lap feature, the field will slow on lap 20 and again on lap 35 when the leader will earn $1,500 for leading the segment. The top four cars on lap 20 and 35 will invert then go after the $5,000 check to win the feature. There will be a special payoff to all drivers running in the top ten on lap 20 and 35 in addition to the base payoff. Last year, Craig Von Dohren won the “Balls to the Wall” 50 with Duane Howard and Kevin Hirthler leading the segments.

This invert race challenges some drivers with strategy as others just go, balls to the wall. If one driver should lead both segments worth $3,000 and win the feature event, the payoff would be worth $8,000. With special thanks to Pioneer Pole Buildings, an additional $4,000 bonus is posted to any driver that sweeps the show making the 50 lap win worth $12,000. The 602 Sportsman will be part of the racing program taking part in qualifying events leading up to their 25 lap feature. Race time is set for 7:30 PM.

The AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprints National Tour presented by Pioneer Pole Buildings will invade Grandview with the running of the Eastern Storm on Tuesday night, June 13. The USAC Sprints will go 40 laps in the Jesse Hockett Classic that will pay $6,000 to the winner. The 358 NASCAR Modifieds will join this popular double-header that gets underway at 7:30 PM.

The Thunder Series continues on Tuesday night, June 27 when HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night will present the Hodnett Cup in the Pennsylvania Sprint Speed Week Series. The 410 Sprints will go 35 laps with a $10,000 payday to the winner. This event will also include the 358 Modifieds in this summer night popular double-header with gates opening at 5 PM and race time set for 7:30 PM.

For the June 13 and June 27 events, Pioneer Pole Buildings will again post a $2,000 bonus to any first time Modified feature winner. It will be a very memorable night for any first time Thunder winner as they will earn $5,000 to win the 30 lap main event.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings

Sunday, May 28 7:30 PM

Modified Balls to the Wall 50 Plus 602 Sportsman

“A Unique, Wild & Crazy Invert Race for the Modifieds”

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$23,023 To Win

*NASCAR points

Grandview Speedway PR