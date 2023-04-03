« Grandview Speedway Ready for Second Try at Season Opener - VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Saturday April 8

Grandview Speedway is ready to open the 2023 racing season again, take two.

After weeks of preparation and anticipation for the start of the brand new season to begin last Saturday, April 1, everything and everyone was ready except the weatherman.

The Speedway successfully completed the annual open practice session last Thursday evening two days prior to the scheduled opener, but morning rain followed by strong storms in the evening at race time wiped out the program, and forced management to utilize the rain date of this Saturday, April 8 starting at 6 pm.

Everything that was planned for the original date will go as planned for the rescheduled date on April 8.

The special Opening Night program will be the 6th annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker, honoring the late race track owner and promoter, featuring Big Block/Small Block Modifieds racing 50-laps with the winner pocketing $7500, and the race paying $1000 to take the green flag.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will also begin their season on the Opening Night program in a full show which includes qualifying events leading up to the 25-lap feature race.

VP Racing Fuels is the sponsor of the Season Opener and will have a VP fuel truck on hand at the track for this event, fully stocked. The VP Fuel truck will be on hand selling fuel as well as VP lubricants and apparel.

VP Fuels is advising all race teams that for the Opening Day program they can do pre-orders with distributor Road Runner Fuels by contacting them at 717.587.1693. There will be free shipping charges for this day.

Grandview Speedway management is also announcing that tires will now be for sale at 72 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville on Tuesday evenings from 6 – 7 pm. starting this week. Teams may still purchase tires at the track on race day as well.

As is the case at the start of every season, the list of drivers who will be in contention to grab the Opening Night victory will be a toss-up, as many drivers are in contention to toss their hat in the ring for the win.

Seventy-eight cars were on hand for the practice last Thursday over several divisions, with the top five Modified drivers in practice times being Frank Cozze, Ray Swinehart, Nate Brinker, Jimmy Leiby and Kevin Hirthler.

The T.P. Trailer Modified winners last season include Champion Craig Von Dohren, Brett Kressley, Doug Manmiller, Jeff Strunk, Jared Umbenhauer, Ray Swinehart and Ron Haring Jr. who will all be looking for another win this year.

Not to be left out is the driver with the most Opening Night wins at eight, Duane Howard, who is looking to get back to his winning ways at Grandview.

Top timers in Sportsman practice were Cody Manmiller, Mark Kemmerer, Decker Swinehart, Nathan Mohr and Kevin Olenick.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman saw thirteen different drivers reach victory lane last season including Champion Brian Hirthler, Decker Swinehart, Kenny Bock, Parker Guldin, Jordan Henn, Keith Brightbill, Ryan Grim, Dylan Hoch, Mark Kemmerer, Cody Manmiller, Lex Shive, Kyle Smith, and Steve Young who will also be looking to repeat as winners in 2023.

So, it will be anyone’s guess who will be able to reach Victory Lane on Opening Night in either division, since competition was so keen last season.

The Opening Night program will be NASCAR sanctioned and will be the first point race of the new campaign for both the Modified and Sportsman divisions toward both the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Championships.

As was announced earlier the driver is required to hold a NASCAR license for competition during the season, with owners and crew members having the option to enter the pits as members or pay a non-member fee. Management does encourage purchasing the NASCAR license for the additional insurance coverage.

For the Bruce Rogers Memorial event, all drivers are welcome to compete as in years past, and if any driver is not a track regular, the Speedway will cover the cost of the $25 temporary NASCAR driver license for this one night of competition.

There is no entry fee for this special event, however drivers are encouraged to pre-enter by calling or texting 484.256.4375, providing the driver’s name, contact information and phone number. Drivers are also reminded to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com to print and fill out a W-9 form and bring it with them to the track on Opening Night. The W-9 form must be provided to the pit office to be eligible for drivers to draw for heat race starting spots.

Information and car rules are listed for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Bruce Rogers Memorial tab.

Rev. Don Kerns will present Da Rev’s tailgate worship and communion service from 4-4:45 at the meet and greet area outside the main gate on April 8. Bring your own tailgate and chair and join in the worship service. Pastor Don will be on hand starting at 3:45 pm. There will not be a meet and greet with the drivers for the opener.

Race time on Opening Night is 6 pm, which will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April. Pit gates open at 1 pm, grandstand gates open at 4 pm, followed by the drivers meeting and position draw at 4 pm, then warm-ups at 5 pm.

Grandstand admission for adults is $30, students 12-16 with ID are $20, while children 11 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $40 for NASCAR members, and $45 for non-members, and again no license is required.

The following Saturday, April 15 will be a two-division program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for the T.P. Trailer 358 Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The program will consist of qualifying races leading up to the 30-lap Modified and 25-lap Sportsman main events.

The Saturday, April 15 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, April 8 – 61st Anniversary Season Opener – 6th Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50 laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 6 pm.

Sunday, April 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm.

Saturday, April 22 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR