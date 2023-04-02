Sunday, Apr 02

NASCAR Chicago Experiences Providing Premium Access to Racing Fans

One of the most anticipated events of the NASCAR season, Chicago Street Race Weekend will take place for the first time this Summer, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. It was recently announced that a multi-talent concert will take place with headliners likeThe Black Crowes, The Chainsmokers, Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert, making for a star-studded, must-visit experience for racing enthusiasts and music fans. 

 

Instead of a regular general admission ticket, NASCAR Chicago Experiences is offering fans a premium opportunity to take in all of the events during NASCAR’s first ever street race. Official Travel and Experience Packages from NASCAR Chicago Experiences include once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like driver meet-and-greets, pit road walks, trophy photos, premium hospitality locations such as the Paddock Club and Trackside Club, and concert access to see The Black Crowes, The Chainsmokers, Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert.

 

"Motorsport is more popular than ever in the U.S. with the exponential interest in Formula 1 and the continued dominance of NASCAR in the domestic market," stated Brock Richards, Vice President of Partner Management. "With more eyes than ever on motorsport, NASCAR has iterated on their already popular formula with the new Street Race Series, giving us the chance to enhance the fan experience in ways that weren't possible even a year ago."

 

Fans will be able to choose from three different levels of packages that vary in price and experiences offered. Each package purchased will include concert access. 

  • President’s Paddock Club 
  • Trackside Club
  • Reserved Seating 

 

Are you looking forward to this new street circuit?

 

