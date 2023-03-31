Get Back to the Racing Action Quickly With New Food City Grab-And-Go Concession Area at Bristol Motor Speedway

The new Food City Grab-and-Go concession area will make it easier than ever for race fans to get food and drinks and return to their seats quickly so they won’t miss a minute of the action on the track at Bristol Motor Speedway, track officials announced today.



The Food City Grab-and-Go concession area is just one of several capital improvements that Bristol Motor Speedway officials are making on property in 2023. One other key change, a renovation to the popular Bristol Tap Room on suite level, will be finished in time for the Food City Dirt Race weekend, April 7-9. Two other upgrades will be ready to go prior to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend in September, including the opening of the new Creekside Luxury RV Park and a brand new Frontstretch Luxury Suite.



The new Food City Grab-and-Go concession stand, located at Gate 15 on concourse level, will offer fans a wide variety of delicious food and beverage options, including ice cold beer and soft drinks, BBQ and deli sandwiches, loaded nachos, chili dogs, popcorn and candy, as well as a selection of race day merchandise like ear plugs and ponchos. Food City will stock the shelves with food, snacks and drinks and fans can swiftly move through the concession, grab their items, and pay at kiosks as they exit.



“We look forward to unveiling the Food City Grab-and-Go concession during the Food City Dirt Race weekend,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We have worked with our partners at Food City on this concept for a while now and we are eager to have our guests be able to utilize this new service to help shorten lines and minimize wait times.”



Said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer: “Like Bristol Motor Speedway, Food City is committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers. With our new Grab-and-Go concessions, fans can enjoy the added convenience of the same top-quality products they will find in our store locations at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”



One other change that suite guests will notice during the Food City Dirt Race weekend are completed renovations to the famed Bristol Tap Room. Perched high above the track in suites 548-549, the Bristol Tap Room is an indoor skybox suite that offers a fun atmosphere with a great view of all the action taking place around the track. The Bristol Tap Room, which offers reserved barstool seating, catered meals, closed circuit TVs, a cash bar with a variety of beverages and private restrooms, is getting a great makeover, which includes the addition of new carpet, lights, bar countertops and fresh BMS racing artwork positioned throughout the suite.



Guests at suite level also will be able to check out an attraction that is coming soon, a brand new Frontstretch Luxury Suite. The new suite will be available starting for September’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The Frontstretch Luxruy suite, which will be renamed soon, is located at suites 174-175. During the upcoming April NASCAR weekend, suite guests will be able to walk into the suite and put on virtual reality goggles to get a look and feel for the new suite concept firsthand.



Finally, a new premium camping area is coming soon to the Bristol Motor Speedway campus and is expected to be ready for the NASCAR race weekend in September. The new Creekside Luxury RV Park will be established between the oval and dragstrip and will feature extra wide spaces to accommodate large recreational vehicles. You will be comfortable and positioned right in the middle of the action whether you are joining us for NASCAR or NHRA racing. These beautiful landscaped spaces will be paved with full hookups, including cable TV and closed-circuit race coverage, along with wi-fi availability as well.



“We are thrilled with the additions of these great amenities to help our guests enjoy their time with us at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Caldwell said. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the guest experience and elevate the quality of services we provide throughout our property.”



The Bristol race weekend is highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series returning to its roots with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday evening, April 9 (7 p.m., FOX and PRN Radio). The WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt will see the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series take to the clay-covered track on Saturday (8 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio) and will be preceded by Bush’s Beans Qualifying, which offers four heat races to set the starting lineups in each series. On Friday, teams in both the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will be able to fine-tune their machines during Bush’s Beans Practice Day.



In addition to cheering on their favorite drivers during the weekend and enjoying the Easter Celebration, Bristol Motor Speedway fans will definitely want to take advantage of so many activities to make a complete weekend of family fun. There will be great video entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world's largest center-hung video screen, premium VIP experiences like the Super Fan Suites, tailgating, a visit to the BMS Kids Zone, BMS Fan Zone and Fan Midway, on-site camping, concerts and other entertainment at the Food City Fan Zone Stage like the Race Day Revival with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.



To purchase tickets for the Food City Dirt Race, WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt and Bush’s Beans Qualifying, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

