Vores CRA Late Model Sportsman Season Begins In Ohio Sunday

On Sunday, April 2nd the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Powered by JEGS will embark on their 18th season of racing with a stop at Shadybowl Speedway for the Cabin Fever 75. A staple event of the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman, the Cabin Fever has been part of the schedule since 2010 when the event first launched at Plymouth Speedway.

The first ever Cabin Fever was won by Cedar Lake, Indiana’s Keith Sterkowitz. An eventual two-time CRA LMS Champion, Sterkowitz led 34 of the 75 laps en route to the win. After Sterkowitz, 2015 CRA LMS Champion Jason Atkinson won the event in 2011 and 2012. In 2013, the race moved to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Atkinson continued his streak of winning on opening night with another win at IRP after coming from sixth to lead 34 of the 40 laps. In 2014, the Cabin Fever served as the second race of the season for the CRA LMS; Trey Craig took the lead from Atkinson on lap 15 and went on to win. 2015 saw IRP represent the opening night once again and Shawn Amor got around Craig at the halfway mark to send Craig to Victory Lane. In 2016, a dramatic finish greeted fans at IRP when Eddie Van Meter made a last-lap pass on Terry Fisher, Jr to collect the win. Fisher, Jr got his redemption in 2017 when he inherited the lead from Amor who dropped out of the race after leading 34 laps.

The CRA LMS took a hiatus from the Cabin Fever event in 2018 before weather washed away the 2019 edition of the event. Unique circumstances in 2020 didn’t allow racing to begin until June. In 2021 the Cabin Fever was again canceled and Shadybowl Speedway became the event host in 2022.

Last season, Ryan Fleming took home the Cabin Fever victory from Shadybowl Speedway. The Xenia, Ohio driver rolled off 5th in the 50-lap race and had collected the lead by lap 10. Fleming held on to collect his first and only win with the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman.

Fans who wish to attend the Cabin Fever 75 from Shadybowl Speedway can get tickets at the gate on Sunday, April 2nd. Grandstands open at Noon ET with racing beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Racing alongside the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman are the CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS, open-wheel Modifieds, and Vores Compact Touring Series.

For more information on the CRA Street Stocks, including a full schedule, results, and more log onto www.CRA-Racing.com. To keep up with everything happening with Champion Racing Association, follow CRA: Champion Racing Association on Facebook and @CRARacing on Twitter.

CRA PR