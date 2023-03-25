Rain Postpones Grandview Speedway Practice to Thursday, March 30 - VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Opener on Schedule for April 1

With significant rain moving into the region during the late morning and early afternoon hours, and rain predicted to continue on and off throughout most of the day, Grandview Speedway track officials have been forced to postpone the scheduled Free-to-the-Public open practice session scheduled for Saturday, March 25.

Knowing that most race teams that compete at the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked race track like to test their race cars for the new season prior to the first official race of the year, speedway management has rescheduled the open practice session to Thursday evening, March 30.

On March 30, pit gates will open at 3 pm, and the open practice session will run from 6 until 10 pm. Admission to the pit area will be $35 and no license is required.

Grandstand admission is totally free for spectators to check out the drivers' new and updated race cars for the brand-new season. As always, some track concessions will be open for Practice Night.

The practice session is open to all divisions of race cars wishing to test their equipment for the upcoming 2023 racing campaign. Last season many drivers were on hand to test and tune from various divisions including Modifieds, Sportsman, Vintage cars, winged and non-wing Sprint cars, Enduro cars, Xcel 600 Modifieds and SpeedSTR’s.

Fans who purchased season passes will be able to select their seats for the new season on two different occasions. Track officials will be available to mark seats on Sunday, March 26 starting at 1 pm, and again on Practice Night Thursday, March 30 starting at 6 pm. Season passes can still be purchased at the track on Sunday or Practice Day.

The Thursday evening date will give race teams track time, and they will still have time to prepare their equipment for the 61st anniversary Season Opener two nights later Saturday night April 1, featuring the 6th annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker.

VP Racing Fuels is the sponsor of the Season Opener and will have a VP fuel truck on hand at the track for this event, fully stocked. The VP Fuel truck will be on hand selling fuel as well as VP lubricants and apparel.

VP Fuels is advising all race teams that for the Opening Night program they can do pre-orders with distributor Road Runner Fuels by contacting them at 717.587.1693. There will be free shipping charges for this day.

The VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial is open to both Big and Small Block Modified competitors. The main event will be run over the distance of 50-laps and pay a cool $7500 to win and $1000 just to qualify and take the green flag in the main event.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will also be on the Opening Night program in a full show with qualifying events leading up to the 25-lap main event.

Race time on Opening Night is 6 pm, which will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April. Pit gates open at 1 pm, grandstand gates open at 4 pm, followed by the drivers meeting and position draw at 4 pm, then warm-ups at 5 pm.

Grandstand admission for adults is $30, students ages 12-16 with ID pay $20, and children ages 11 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $40 with a NASCAR license and $45 without a license, and again no license is required.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Thursday, March 30 – Free-to-the-Public Open Practice, All Divisions– 6 pm.

Saturday, April 1 – 61st Anniversary Season Opener – 6th Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50 laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 8 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Sunday, April 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR