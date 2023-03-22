Track Laps for Charity at Richmond Raceway raises $5,650 for Special Olympics Virginia

Today, Richmond Raceway announced that $5,650 will be presented to Special Olympics Virginia following last week’s successful Track Laps for Charity event.

The Richmond Area Toyota Dealers Associations are matching the $2,825 raised during the two-hour event that featured Team Toyota athlete and 2004 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch and a group of local Special Olympics athletes. The donation will be presented prior to the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2.

“We are grateful for the thoughtful members of our community who participated in this great event and for the Richmond Toyota Dealers Association for amplifying their contributions,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “I will always be in favor for using Richmond Raceway as a platform for making a difference in our community while creating lifelong memories.”

Race fans will be able to create more memories during Toyota Owners 400 Weekend March 31-April 2. The action begins with Friday, March 31, with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150, and continues Saturday, April 1, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250. And then on Sunday, April 2, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series return for the Toyota Owners 400 as they vie for a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Richmond Raceway PR