For the second year, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), the official charity of Speedway Motorsports, will encourage race fans to make a difference in the lives of Austin-area children while providing more fun ways to enjoy the March 24-26 NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) with their friends and family.

“With the success of last year’s fundraising translating to a $15,000 grant to Safe House Project, we couldn’t wait to plan more fun ways for race fans to give back to the community during this year’s NASCAR at COTA event,” said Speedway Children’s Charities National Executive Director Lisa Starnes. “Throughout all Speedway Motorsports facilities, we are driven by our ‘Fans First’ attitude, and what better way to exhibit that than offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, unique auction items and other opportunities to race fans to support local children in need and enhance their race weekend experience.”

Fans attending NASCAR at COTA can take part in any of the following events to benefit children in need in the Austin, Texas community:

Laps for Charity | Friday, March 24 from 8-10 a.m.

Enjoy the thrilling once-in-a-lifetime experience of driving your personal vehicle around the 20 turns that make up Circuit of The Americas! You and your passengers will experience the circuit from behind the official COTA pace car.

Advanced registration is encouraged: SpeedwayCharities.org/Events/COTA/Laps-for-Charity

Geared for Greatness presented by Coca-Cola | Friday, March 24 from 8:30-11 a.m.

Enjoy a networking breakfast and forum for women in sports and entertainment who want to network with other great women! Hosted by Sage Steele, television anchor and co-host of SportsCenter on ESPN, this breakfast will be held at the Fairmont Austin at 101 Red River Street in Austin, Texas and feature guest speakers, giveaways and door prizes.

Tickets must be purchased in advance: SpeedwayCharities.org/Events/COTA/Geared-for-Greatness

Live Auction | Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to bid on unique experiences and autographed memorabilia at the Live Auction, hosted by Jose Castillo during the Camper Party in Lot N! Auction items include:

VIP Victory Lane Experience

Darius Rucker Meet-and-Greet

Drivers Meeting Passes

Watermelon Autographed by Ross Chastain

VIP NASCAR Playoffs Experience at the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24, 2023

Guitar Autographed by Country Artist Pat Green

More information: SpeedwayCharities.org/Events/COTA/SCC-Live-Auction/

Fan Assistance Golf Cart Rides | Friday, March 24 – Sunday, March 26

SCC will be accepting donations on all Fan Assistance Golf Carts during NASCAR at COTA. Fan Assistance Golf Carts will be running from approximately 1-7 p.m. Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

More information: SpeedwayCharities.org/Events/COTA/Fan-Assistance-Rides

Funds raised from these events will be distributed in the form of grants to local organizations that focus on children’s services in the greater Austin area. Earlier this year, SCC granted $15,000 to Safe House Project to train 24 Austin-area clinics in the fights against child sex trafficking in the United States. The grant resulted from fundraising efforts during the 2022 NASCAR at COTA event.

Donations can be made any time at SpeedwayCharities.org/Donate/#COTA.

Tickets:

Tickets for the March 24-26 NASCAR at COTA tripleheader weekend are on sale now at NASCARatCOTA.com. Three-day weekend packages for adults including the Darius Rucker pre-race concert start at just $99 and just $10 for kids 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website.

