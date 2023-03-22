Speedway Children’s Charities Distributes $40,000 to Wilkes County Area Nonprofits

Speedway Children's Charities (SCC) distributed $40,000 Tuesday at North Wilkesboro Speedway to four area nonprofits making a direct impact on the lives of Wilkes County area children in need. SCC officials hosted representatives from the following charities, each of which received a $10,000 grant from 2022 fundraising efforts to support their causes.

● Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission (BROC)

● Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home

● H.O.P.E. Ministries

● SafeSpot Advocacy Center of Wilkes

The recipient organizations serve hundreds of area children facing challenges ranging from abuse and residential care needs to childhood food insecurity and clothing needs.

“We are excited to make an impact in the lives of the children across Wilkes County through Speedway Children’s Charities,” said SCC Managing Director Jessica Fickenscher, who also serves as the executive director of the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “Each of the organizations we are presenting grants to works to improve the lives of children in the community. They are the boots on the ground getting the hard work done, and we couldn’t be prouder to assist their missions.”

Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home, one of the SCC grant recipients, provides residential, foster and adoption services.

“It is an honor to be associated with the speedway and SCC, as the return to Wilkes County is such a blessing to the community and economy,” Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home Associate Director Sherry Reeves said. “This contribution will specifically enable us to help young adults who are transitioning towards independence. We look forward to our partnership and thank SCC for investing in our youth.”

SCC raised the donations during 2022 through individual donations, community sponsorship and a unique Laps for Charity event last August where fans drove their personal cars on the historic short track.

Ahead of the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, fans and community sponsors will have the chance to help SCC make a difference through a number of new fundraising initiatives, all of which will continue to support nonprofits serving children in need throughout the region.

SCC Events during NASCAR All-Star Week:

● May 15, Bootleggers Cup Golf Tournament at Oakwoods Country Club

● May 18, Cornhole Tournament presented by Wilkes Custom Printing in downtown North Wilkesboro

● May 16, 17,19, 20 and 21: At-track 50/50 raffles and golf cart fan-assistance donations

“Supporters and dedicated volunteers are vital to our efforts to make a meaningful impact in the community,” Speedway Children’s Charities' Taylor Kirby said. “As we continue to invest in the lives of children in Wilkes County, we are excited to continue to build relationships with our community partners, who have been phenomenal in support of SCC and our mission of helping kids in need.”

In 2022, SCC distributed nearly $2.9 million across the country to charities that directly impact children in need. Since its inception in 1982, SCC has awarded an excess of $65 million to nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities to learn how to volunteer, donate, or upcoming events visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

NWS PR