McKinney Construction Returns to Stafford Contingency Program for 2023

Stafford Speedway has announced that hometown company McKinney Construction will return to the track’s contingency program for the 2023 season. McKinney Construction will provide a weekly $150 bonus to the 2nd place finisher of each SK Modified® feature as well as a $150 bonus to each SK Light 2nd place finisher. The bonuses boost the 2nd place weekly payouts to $1,275 for the SK Modifieds® and $400 for the SK Lights.

“The Arute’s have done a lot for the town of Stafford over the years and my family has been here in Stafford since 1741 so we’ve been in town for as long as anyone and we appreciate everything the track does for the town,” said Larry McKinney of McKinney Construction. “We look forward to forming and maintaining a long-term relationship with the track and the contingency program.”

Owned and operated by Larry McKinney, McKinney Construction is located on Main Street in Stafford Springs, CT. Specializing in a variety of projects for municipalities, hospitals, chain stores, supermarkets, and more, McKinney can tackle your construction needs. For more information on McKinney Construction contact them at 860-680-2757 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

McKinney Construction will also be seen as a sponsor on the SK Modified® and Open Modified cars of Todd Owen, the SK Light car of Amanda West, and the #88 Open Modified of Woody Pitkat.

“In addition to our contingency sponsorship, we’re going to be helping sponsor Amanda West in the SK Lights, Woody Pitkat in the Open Modifieds, and Todd Owen in both the SK Modified® and Open Modified divisions,” said McKinney. “We’re looking forward to an exciting season of racing.”

The first McKinney Construction contingency bonuses will be paid during the 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® Weekend set for April 29-30. The NAPA Spring Sizzler® kicks off on Saturday, April 29, and will consist of two 40-lap NAPA Duel qualifying races for the Open Modified division. The 40-lap races will each pay $3,500 to win and will set the field for Sunday’s NAPA Spring Sizzler®. The American Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models will also make their return to Stafford Speedway on April 29th with a 75-lap feature with over 40 cars expected for the race. Limited Late Model, Street Stock, and Vintage All-Star divisions will complete Saturday’s racing program.

Sunday, April 30th will play host to the $20,000 to win 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Filling out Sunday’s racing card will be qualifying and feature racing for the SK Modified®, SK Light Modified, and Late Model divisions along with last chance qualifiers for the Spring Sizzler®.

