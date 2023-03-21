The 2023 Accord Hybrid named the presenting sponsor of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend

The pinnacle event of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s 62nd season of racing, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, returns June 30-July 2. The 2023 Accord Hybrid will serve as the presenting sponsor of this year’s event, a designation reflected in the updated event logo released today.

Ohio's largest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid, features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and returns on its traditional Fourth of July weekend date for the 40th running of the open-wheel event. Amongst the current events on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, only the Indianapolis 500 has run more races.

“Honda has proudly served as title sponsor of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio since it returned to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule in 2007,” said Chuck Schifsky, manager, motorsports for American Honda. “Our associates at the more than a dozen nearby Honda facilities are some of Mid-Ohio’s most loyal and enthusiastic supporters, and we’re expecting more than 10,000 of them will attend The Honda Indy 200 Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid.”

Now in its 11th generation, the Honda Accord is made in America and manufactured locally at Honda’s Marysville Automotive Plant in Ohio where it has been exclusively since 1982. The 204-horsepower 2023 Accord Hybrid delivers a 46 city / 41 highway mpg rating. The hybrid’s trim level offers premium technology with a new motion management system to handle corners with ease.

American Honda has a long history of involvement in central Ohio and at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Honda was the first Japanese company to establish auto manufacturing operations in the United States, opening Honda of America Manufacturing in Marysville, Ohio, in 1982. The company has had an Official Vehicle relationship with Mid-Ohio since 1994.

“The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is the most-anticipated weekend on our annual calendar, and we are truly grateful for Honda's continued support over so many years which has made it possible to bring this event to our fans year in and year out,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We're proud to showcase the 2023 Accord Hybrid as it is produced right here in Ohio, as well as host the thousands of Honda associates and dealers who join us every year.”

Today, Honda operates multiple manufacturing facilities and a major Research & Development center in Ohio. Combined, they employ more than 13,000 associates and have the capacity to produce more than 650,000 vehicles and 1.18 million engines annually.

In all, Honda drivers have won 11 of the 17 INDYCAR SERIES races since the series returned to Mid-Ohio under the Honda Indy 200 banner in 2007; including a 1-2-3 podium sweep in 2019 as Dixon scored his sixth Mid-Ohio win. Dixon’s consistency of winning at the track has led to his nickname “Mr. Mid-Ohio.”

The 2023 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule for spectator events is as follows:

June 23-25 – Mid-Ohio SpeedTour

(Featuring Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and Trans Am)

June 30-July 2 – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid

(NTT INDYCAR SERIES event)

July 7-8 – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

(NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event)

July 21-23 – Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

(AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

Schedule subject to change.

Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes are still available for sale. In addition to the four major spectator events, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host over 20 club weekend racing events from April to October in 2023. These season passholders can attend these events free of charge, and the general public can gain access for a nominal fee as determined.

Single event tickets are also available now at advance pricing providing savings through Monday, April 24 at midohio.com. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission at Mid-Ohio when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit midohio.com for more information, and follow its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, Twitter @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @officialmidohio for the latest news.

Mid Ohio PR