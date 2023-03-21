Ethan Nascimento Opens up 2023 Legends Tour Series Season in Madera Victory Lane

2022 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champ Ethan Nascimento of Manteca won the 40-lap INEX Legends Tour Series main event at Madera Speedway on Saturday night. Nascimento’s win opened the eight race 2023 Legends Tour with MAVTV cameras rolling at the one-third mile speedway in Madera, Calif.

Bakersfield’s Colton Page led time trials over the 23 cars on hand. Heat races were won by Page, Nascimento, and Zach Sansom.

Sansom led the opening three laps of the main event in the Brash Media-sponsored No. 3 car.

2022 champion Cody Winchel of Sebastopol took over on lap four driving the No. 100 car. Wyatt Sansom suffered a hard crash into the turn three wall and was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation, but was awake and alert. Kevin Travels and Bakersfield’s Josh Ayers had a tangle battling inside the top-five as well.

Page collided with Winchel for the lead into turn one on lap 25, relegating both drivers to the rear of the large field. Nascimento assumed the lead with teammate Vito Cancilla of Martinez in tow. Aiden Phillips of Madera and Kayci Phillips, ironically unrelated, crashed in turn one to set up a five lap shootout to the finish. Nascimento held the lead for the victory over Cancilla, Henry Barton, Sacramento’s Jason Philpot, and a hard charging Kevin Travels.

Legends Tour Series continues on April 8 with the inaugural Roval at Irwindale Speedway. Legends Tour Series action from 2022 at Madera Speedway airs in primetime on MAVTV on Monday March 20 at 6pm Pacific and 9pm Eastern.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Beeler Industries, Kleen blast, David’s Racing Products, Hacienda Pools, and All Pro Powder Coating.

2023 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 18, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

April 8, 2023: Irwindale Speedway (Roval). Lap count TBD. (Broadcasting live on Speed Sport TV)

May 13, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

June 24, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

July 22, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (MAVTV night & (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

August 5, 2023: Stockton 99 Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Union TV)

September 9, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

October 7, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

Madera Speedway PR