Erie Pennsylvania Is Great Place to Visit and See “The Greatest Tradition” in Modified Racing Take Place at Lake Erie Speedway

In addition to Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pa, hosting the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250, visitors also have a wonderful opportunity to visit Erie, Pennsylvania’s beautiful community.

Nestled on the shores of Lake Erie, part of the Great Lakes, Erie has plenty to offer for visitors from around the country.

Race of Champions Weekend, partner, Presque Isle Downs and Casino is just a short drive from the speedway and located near several great hotels. In addition to Presque Isle Downs and Casino, Presque Isle State Park is located on Lake Erie with beautiful beaches and scenery throughout the year.

Wineries, dining and tourist experiences are throughout the region, adding more reasons for folks to attend “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing” at the region’s “premiere racing facility”, Lake Erie Speedway.

he race will now play a pivotal role early on in the chase for the coveted Race of Champions Modified Series championship being another extra distance points paying event for the 2023 season.

The hottest driver of season to this point, Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., will be in the field searching for his 9th victory in the race.

Competitors will be racing for their biggest purse of the season as part of Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend in the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 with well over $60,000 in posted awards and lap money up for grabs on Saturday, April 22, 2023 with $15,072.72 going to the winner.

Lap sponsorships are available through Race of Champions official, Laura Schroeder for the 250-lap event. Schroeder can be reached via e-mail at ; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tickets may be purchased for the weekend and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/roc-annual.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: The 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR