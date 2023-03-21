Andy Grammer to headline Revs & Riffs at AMS during July NASCAR weekend

Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer will headline Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Revs & Riffs during the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend.

Grammer will bring his stadium-size pop anthems to the pre-race stage on Sunday evening, July 9, ahead of 400 miles of NASCAR Cup Series racing. Fans will enjoy Grammer’s catalog full of bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles like “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).”

The pre-race concert will be the headline act for the sophomore year of Revs & Riffs, which blends concerts and racing together in one entertainment-filled weekend during Atlanta Motor Speedway’s summer NASCAR weekend.

For a limited time, fans who purchase select tickets to the July 9 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart – which will be held at night, under the lights – will also receive a free pre-race track pass, giving them stage-front access to Grammer’s concert and driver introductions on the speedway’s frontstretch.

All told, the 2023 running of Revs & Riffs will feature musical acts across three days, including soon-to-be announced acts in the Peach Pit infield party Friday night and in the AMS Fan Zone on both Saturday and Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway July 7-9 and take advantage of the complimentary pre-race track pass offer, fans should visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR