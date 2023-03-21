World Wide Technology Raceway Earns Innovation in Philanthropy Award with Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation

Raceway Gives, the philanthropy of World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), along with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation have been awarded the 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal. The Innovation in Philanthropy Awards celebrate partnerships that go above and beyond the standard philanthropic practices in new and creative ways.

Raceway Gives has a long-standing partnership with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation in East St. Louis to deliver motorsports-related STEM experiences to the youth served through Jackie’s organization. The raceway and Jackie’s center are just minutes apart and both organizations share a dedication to improving the lives of Metro East kids.

“We are honored to be recognized for our collaboration with Jackie,” said Curtis Francois, WWTR owner and CEO. “Together, we are working to serve as anchors for transformational change in St. Louis’ urban core.”

Joyner-Kersee will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 race, Sunday June 4 and will host the first ever JJK5K run and walk event on Saturday, June 3 on WWTR’s 1.25-mile oval track. Run registration is available here.

“Serving the kids of East St. Louis has been my passion since retiring from competition, and earning this accolade for our work is a true honor,” said Joyner-Kersee. “I can’t wait to share our story with NASCAR fans in June.”

The collaboration has also won national attention, earning the 2021 Comcast Community Champion award, which recognizes the most compelling motorsports-related community contributions across the nation.

For additional information on WWTR’s Raceway Gives program, please visit www.RacewayGives.org.

WWTR PR