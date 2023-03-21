CRC Extends Entitlement of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Pocono

CRC Industries, Inc. has extended its entitlement sponsorship of the Brakleen 150 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway with a multi-year renewal.

CRC Industries, Inc., a global leader in the production of specialty products and formulations for the DIY enthusiasts and maintenance professional, began its partnership with Pocono Raceway in 2021 as the NCTS race entitlement sponsor.

The company, with global headquarters in Horsham, Pa., titled the race after one of its premier North American-trademarked brands Brakleen®, the original aerosol brake parts cleaner that was derived in 1971.

“We are excited to return to Pocono again to showcase our love and support for motorsports,” said Len Mazzanti, CEO of CRC Industries. “Acceleration is everything on race day. But as the crew and driver will acknowledge, braking is just as important. Because clean, reliable brakes are essential to the safety of everyone, CRC developed Brakleen® more than 50 years ago.

“Brakleen® helps ensure that brake jobs are done right the first time, with the strongest performance available, a spray pattern that penetrates and a fast-drying, residue-free formula that saves you extra clean-up time and money. Continual improvements like these have made CRC Brakleen® the most trusted brake cleaner in motorsports and garages around the world.”

This season’s edition of the Brakleen 150 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race will be held Saturday, July 22. The 150-mile, 60-lap race will begin at Noon ET (TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM).

“Pocono Raceway is thrilled to extend this partnership with CRC Industries and further showcase the line of Brakleen® products,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “We take pride in our Pennsylvania roots, and it is great to be able to showcase another iconic Pennsylvania company that has been doing it for over 50 years.

“Pocono Raceway is motivated by CRC Industries’ enthusiasm and sustained commitment to NASCAR racing in Pennsylvania and to all the avid NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series fans who love watching the trucks race around ‘The Tricky Triangle.’”

Pocono Raceway is celebrating the partnership with their fans by offering a limited $15 discount on a Brakleen 150 race ticket for the first 150 fans. Click HERE now to see if you have qualified to purchase this exclusive ticket offer.

The race weekend features four races in three days, highlighted by the Pocono 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23. The Brakleen 150 will be joined by the Pocono 225 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 22. The weekend kicks off Friday, July 21, with an ARCA Menards Series race.

Tickets for the Pocono 400 NASCAR race weekend are on sale and various options are available HERE. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR