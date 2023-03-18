Logano tops the charts, earns Ambetter Health 400 pole

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano earned his second Busch Light Pole of the season Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Team Penske sweeping the first three spots on Sunday’s grid.

Logano’s top-billing pole speed of 177.374 mph was followed by teammates Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney in 2nd and 3rd. Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five, with Cup Series points leader Kevin Harvick landing the sixth spot.

“It was probably a lot more exciting than any of us expected with guys spinning out and hitting the walls,” Logan said of Saturday’s qualifying. “Team Penske had a great day today and we’ll try to continue that tomorrow.”

Logano now aims to parlay his 28th career pole into his 32nd career win, which would tie him with Dale Jarrett for 27th on the all-time list.

“For me, it’s always been a dream to win on this race track,” added Logano, who lived in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s track-side condos for five years and cut his teeth on the track’s ¼ mile Thunder Ring.

Logano’s No. 22 will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Truck Series points leader Zane Smith’s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford is on the pole for Saturday afternoon’s Fr8 208 and Sammy Smith will start on pole for the Xfinity Series’ RAPTOR Tough 250 Saturday evening.

Tickets and camping options for the weekend remain available at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR