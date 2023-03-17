Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams Make Their Season Debuts Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

The familiar faces of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will make their 2023 season debut this Saturday, March 18th, at Perris Auto Speedway in the 20th annual “Sokola Shootout” for the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.

Competing at the track that is located closest to the team’s Ontario, California race shop, McCarthy and Williams have hundreds of laps on the famous Riverside, County half-mile clay oval. Last season McCarthy, who lives in nearby Riverside, California, started five main events at Perris. He had two top-10 finishes including a season-best 7th on March 26th. Yorba Linda, California’s Williams started four main events on the track that is located at the base of the Lake Perris Dam. He had two top-10 finishes with a season-best fifth-place result on June 26th.

Away from Perris, Williams's best finish of the season in the series was a fourth and he accomplished that twice. The first took place at the Bakersfield Speedway on May 14th. The second occurred at the grand re-opening of the Santa Maria Raceway on August 6th.

For McCarthy, the seventh-place finish at The PAS in March was also his best result of the year in the series.

After the season openers at Cocopah, the series was supposed to be in action two weeks ago at the Central Arizona Speedway. However, that race was wiped out by heavy rain. Thus, McCarthy and Williams will have only missed two races and will be able to climb in the series point standings. Last year Williams ended up ninth in the championship standings and McCarthy was one spot behind him in 10th.

The son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams, 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of Williams’ championship in the inaugural Perris Auto Speedway Young Gun Sprint Car Series. One year later he was named USAC/CRA “Rookie of the Year.” Three years after that, McCarthy was the club’s “Rookie of the Year” in 2017.”

Each driver will be using a DRC chassis with FK Shocks in 2023. McCarthy will be using a Kistler engine and Williams will be running a Shaver power plant.

Despite the fact that the Perris track was pounded by heavy rains overnight on Tuesday, racing will still take place this Saturday. When officials first looked at the drenched facility on Wednesday morning, they questioned if they could get the track in shape and be ready to go. However, on Thursday morning promoter Don Kazarian announced that the facility will be ready for action.

For those who wish to see McCarthy and Williams in action this week, advance tickets are available at the following link https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7or by calling 1-800-595-4849. If you do not wish to buy tickets in advance, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window on race night. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 lake Perris Drive in the city of Perris. The track website is www.perrisautospeedway.com and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Be sure to visit the pits and meet both friendly Flowdynamics drivers after the races this weekend and pick up one of their fine-looking team shirts.

If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most prominent sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, , Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel and Full Throttle Lift.

Flowdynamics PR