Seasonal employment applications now being accepted by Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, has opened its employment application process to fill seasonal positions in multiple specialty areas for the 2023 racing season. Hardworking, dedicated candidates ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply now.

Roles will be filled in the call center and ticketing, food service, operations, safety, security and guest services and track corner worker departments. To submit an employment application, visit midohio.com/jobs to complete the online application. Applications can also be submitted at Mid-Ohio (7721 Steam Corners Rd., Lexington, Ohio) starting Monday, March 20 through Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

“We are excited for another great race season at Mid-Ohio, and we are looking for enthusiastic seasonal staff members to make it possible,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Our operating season begins in a couple weeks, so if you are looking for a rewarding, fast-paced work environment, we invite you to apply!”

In-person interviews will be conducted in the Mid-Ohio Tower on Friday, March 24 from 12 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested candidates are also encouraged to show during these interview times to ask questions and learn more about these Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course seasonal positions.

Questions can also be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The complete 2023 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season schedule is available online at midohio.com.

