Fans arrive at AMS for Ambetter Health 400 weekend

The stage is set.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has opened its infield and campgrounds to fans converging on the speedway for the weekend’s slate of NASCAR action. Hundreds of campers and their RVs have moved into their home for weekend and eagerly await the high-octane thrills that await.

While they await the first competitive laps on track, campers will enjoy amenities around the track like the Park Pavilion and The Gathering Place, which features cornhole and bocce ball courts as well as a dog park. Later this evening hundreds of fans will take advantage of an opportunity to drive their own vehicles on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks during Laps For Charity Presented by Ambetter Health and the Centene Charitable Foundation.

Haulers carrying vehicles and equipment for teams across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series will make their way into the garage areas Friday morning; the first on-track activity is scheduled for 3 p.m. when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series hits the track for Fr8 208 qualifying.

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is packed full of racing and entertainment, with 858 miles of racing between Saturday’s Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 doubleheader and Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400. Off the track, fans will enjoy attractions in the AMS Fan Zone and parties on Friday and Saturday night.

Tickets and camping for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend March 17-19 are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

