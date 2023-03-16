NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington becomes Shriners Children’s 200

Darlington Raceway announced today that its NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 13 will now be known as the Shriners Children’s 200, the second of three races during the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. That puts Shriners Children’s in the Saturday spotlight, as drivers, teams and fans celebrate NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary Season at The Track Too Tough To Tame live on FOX.

Moreover, it strengthens a partnership forged with Shriners Children’s last year when it served as the track’s presenting sponsor of its Labor Day Weekend events.

“The impactful service Shriners Children’s provides for families in South Carolina and across the country is nothing short of remarkable, and we’re happy to build on our partnership to amplify that important work,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “They are truly making a difference for young people facing the most challenging of circumstances at the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Greenville.”

Shriners Children’s is a special, one-of-a-kind healthcare system with a reputation for finding answers and giving families hope for their child’s future. Since opening their first hospital in 1922, Shriners Children’s has made it their mission to improve the lives of children, regardless of a families’ ability to pay or insurance status. Throughout the last century, the healthcare system has been devoted to providing hope and healing – backed by expertise and innovation – to every child they treat. This is accomplished through their three-part mission to provide high-quality and comprehensive care for children with special health care needs, conducting research to gain knowledge and develop new treatments, and providing educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with NASCAR in support of our mission to improve the lives of children worldwide,” said Kenny Craven, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shriners Children’s. “Since 1922, Shriners Children’s is proud to have treated more than 1.5 million children from more than 170 countries, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. We are grateful to have NASCAR’s support and are looking forward to heading back to Darlington Raceway and sharing our healthcare system’s life-changing story with the world.”

The racing story that unfolds during the Shriners Children’s 200 will be action-packed. The storied history of NASCAR Xfinity Series racing at Darlington Raceway incudes a long list of legendary winners who’ve captured the checkered flag in classic side-by-side battles and thrilling finishes. The green flag will wave shortly after 1:30 p.m. on May 13 following NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR begins Friday, May 12, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at 7:30 p.m. It concludes on Sunday, May 14, as NASCAR honors the 75 greatest drivers in NASCAR history prior to the Goodyear 400.

Tickets for this historic weekend are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

Darlington Raceway PR