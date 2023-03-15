Success Gives Borst Confidence Heading Into Saturday’s Danville Toyota ’23 Opener at South Boston Speedway

Few young drivers have enjoyed the level of success Jacob Borst has seen in his first two seasons competing in the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway.



In 2021, his rookie season competing at South Boston Speedway, he finished as the runner-up in the track championship chase, trailing track champion and that season’s NASCAR National Champion, Peyton Sellers, by 25 points.



Last season Borst finished third in the South Boston Speedway championship chase, 25 points behind track champion and NASCAR national champion Layne Riggs and following Sellers, the runner-up, by nine points.



He improved his win total last season, scoring two victories, putting him one up from his single win in his rookie season in 2021. Over the last two seasons Borst has three wins, four pole wins, 24 Top-Five finishes and 30 Top-10 finishes in a total of 34 starts.



“We’ve had really good points seasons the first two years,” remarked Borst. “We were able to earn couple of wins last season. To win at South Boston Speedway is a big deal. It is such a historic track with a lot of great winners and a lot of good drivers that race here.To be able to call yourself a multi-race winner at South Boston Speedway is something I think is a big accomplishment.”



The success he has enjoyed over the past two seasons gives the Elon, North Carolina resident a good measure of confidence as he embarks on the start of the 2023 season Saturday, March 18 in the Danville Toyota ’23 Opener at South Boston Speedway.



“We’re coming in this year a little more confident than we have been in other years,” Borst said while taking a break in a recent testing session at South Boston Speedway.

“Each year I feel we get better. Last year we were really good. Still, we struggled a little bit and really couldn’t get the car handling exactly how we wanted it. Every year we build on the previous one. We get smarter and learn more. Everybody on the team learns more. Every test session and every race we compete in we learn something new. That’s how Lee Pulliam, Peyton Sellers, Phillip Morris and all of these guys were so good. We’re just getting started.”



Borst is excited to get the 2023 season started with the Saturday, March 18 Danville Toyota ’23 Opener at South Boston and compete in the twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division races that will highlight the afternoon’s racing action.



“I’m glad to get back in the seat,” said Borst. “I’m ready for this season and hope we can step up our game a little more and win the championship. I want to win races, but one thing I want to win is the championship. Hopefully we can have a real breakout year, get a bunch of wins and top-three finishes, and maybe win the championship.”



Borst says it will be important to be able to come out of the box strong and earn a win or top-three finish in Saturday’s twinbill.



“If you go out there and finish well in the first event it gives you confidence heading into the rest of the season,” Borst explained. “Last year we struggled and kind of got bummed out about it. Once you get that momentum and confidence going and you know the car is fast everybody on the team has a lot more confidence. I hope we come out of the gate strong and get a win March 18. I feel like we have a good chance.”



Six races are slated for the Saturday, March 18 Danville Toyota ’23 Opener at South Boston Speedway. In addition to the twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division, there will be twin 30-lap races for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $12 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $12 each at the gate on race day.



The Danville Toyota ’23 Opener event schedule has competitor registration and the infield opening at 9 a.m. Spectator gates will open at 12:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 1 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 2 p.m.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway can be found on the speedway’s website and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway during regular business hours.

